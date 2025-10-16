No Kings Day protest planned in Joliet on Saturday

Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Larkin Avenue and West Jefferson Street in Joliet as part of the nationwide No Kings Day protests on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Organizers estimated 600 people attended the Joliet event. (Photo by Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

As the federal government shutdown continues and Texas National Guard troops remain stationed in Elwood, Joliet activists are preparing once again to join communities around the U.S. in a national day of protests against the Trump administration on Saturday.

Grassroots liberal advocacy group Indivisible has “nearly 3,000″ protests planned for Saturday throughout the U.S., as well as gatherings in Canada, Mexico and Europe.

Protesters are set to gather between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. outside the Louis Joliet Mall, and the event will include a drive to collect essentials for community members in need through the Will Grundy Medical Center.

Attendees are encouraged to bring not just protest signs but also donations of socks, gloves, diapers, hygiene products and nonperishable food items.

“Bring what you can, give what you can,” organizers asked on the event’s Mobilize page. “Let’s show what real community care looks like – no kings, no saviors, just us.”

The first No Kings protest held in June saw over 5 million Americans – including more than 600 estimated in Joliet – gather at more than 2,000 events, according to Indivisible.

“Saturday is going to be big, loud, boisterous and joyful, with more people in more places bringing more signs and songs and joyful defiance than anything we’ve done before,” Indivisible said in a statement.

Similar protests also will be held across Illinois in cities including Naperville, Bolingbrook, Morris, Kankakee, Aurora and Chicago.