No Kings Day rally in Joliet draws about 600 people

People gathered at Larkin Avenue and West Jefferson Street to participate in a nationwide day of organized events protesting President Donald Trump and his administration.

Hundreds of people gathered at the intersection of Larkin Avenue and West Jefferson Street in Joliet as part of the nationwide No Kings Day protests against President Donald Trump on Saturday, June 14, 2025. Organizers estimated 600 people attended the Joliet event. (Photo by Gary Middendorf for Shaw Local News Network)

Indivisible, a nationwide grassroots political organization focused on progressive causes, has organized hundreds of rallies across the country for today, including the one in Joliet. The group estimated the crowd in Joliet was about 600 people.

The protests are happening on the same day as the military parade Trump had requested in Washington D.C. to recognize the 250th year of the United States armed forces. June 14 is celebrated as Flag Day - and is also the president’s birthday.

Joliet police said as of 11 a.m the protest has been peaceful with no conflicts.

