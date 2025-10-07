Will County becomes staging area for Texas National Guard

Military personnel in uniform, with the Texas National Guard patch on, are seen at the U.S. Army Reserve Center, Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, in Elwood, Ill., a suburb of Chicago. (AP Photo/Erin Hooley) (Erin Hooley/AP)

Members of the Texas National Guard are reportedly using a training site south of Joliet to prepare to be deployed in Chicago.

Military personnel in uniforms with the Texas National Guard patch at the U.S. Army Reserve Center in Elwood, The Associated Press reported.

Shaw Local News Network attempted to get confirmation from the Illinois National Guard, but the public affairs office referred all calls and inquiries to the U.S. Department of Defense. Inquiries to the DOD were not answered.

The Will County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement Tuesday saying, ‘The safety and well-being of our community remain our highest priority. While we have not received any official communication from federal authorities, we are aware of increased activity at the Joliet Local Training Area on Arsenal Road.

“At this time, the information we have has been shared by local partners. Should additional or verified details become available, the Will County Sheriff’s Office will promptly issue an update. We remain committed to ensuring the safety and security of all community members throughout Will County," the sheriff’s office stated.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker did not offer any confirmation on the troop’s arrival, according to The Associated Press. But he has said the Illinois National Guard troops would be activated, along with 400 from Texas.