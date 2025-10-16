Lockport, Lincoln-Ways go unbeaten at Autumn Knights volleyball invite: Wednesday’s Herald News Roundup

Girls volleyball

Lockport d. Lincoln Park, 25-10, 25-21: At New Lenox in the Autumn Knights Invite, the Porters took out the Lions behind seven kills from Hutsyn Timosciek and 12 assists from Natalie Bochantin.

Lockport d. Marian Catholic 25-20, 25-20: At New Lenox, the Porters won their second match in pool play at the Autumn Knights Invite. Timosciek had 10 more kills, and Bochantin added a dozen more assists for Lockport (23-4).

Lincoln-Way Central d. Batavia, 25-23, 25-17: At New Lenox to open the Autumn Knights Invite, the hosts took down the Bulldogs in two behind seven kills from Thompson and six from Skyla Dolan. Penny Smith added four kills and 11 assists for L-W Central (19-8).

Lincoln-Way Central d. Plainfield South 25-18, 25-12: At New Lenox in the Autumn Knights Invite, the host Knights took down the Cougars behind eight kills from Ella Thompson plus four assists and five digs from Ava Birmingham.

Lincoln-Way East d. Reavis, 25-17, 25-20: At New Lenox, Charlotte Buck had 15 digs, and Claire Daly added four kills as the Griffins won at the Autumn Knights Invite.

Lincoln-Way East d., Romeoville 25-12, 25-21: At New Lenox, the Griffins improved to 22-7 with their second win of the day at the Autumn Knights Invite.

Beecher d. Coal City, 25-12, 23-25, 25-20: At Coal City, Sydney Larson had 19 assists, and Margaret Carlson added eight kills as the Coalers fell in a nonconference match. Liz Nadess added six kills and Ava Kenney seven digs and six kills for Coal City (14-15-1).

Boys soccer

Lincoln-Way Central 3, Eisenhower 1: At Blue Island, Connor Pate, Aidan Wojtczak and Jacob Jumes scored goals for the Knights as they wrapped up their regular season with a 14-4 record.

Lemont 4, Thornton Fractional North 1: At Calumet City, Lemont finished play in the South Suburban Blue in first place with the win over the Meteors. Lemont improved to 13-5-2 overall and 9-1 in the SSC.