Senior Services of Will County appoints new executive director

Senior Services of Will County has appointed a new CEO.

Shelia M. Pardo will bring “more than 20 years of leadership experience guiding organizations through growth, transformation and cultural renewal” to Senior Services of Will County when she begins her new role Oct. 14, according to a news release from Senior Services of Will County.

Shelia M. Pardo (Photo provided by Senior Services of Will County )

“We are thrilled to welcome Shelia to Senior Services of Will County,” the Rev. Herb Brooks, chair of the group’s board of directors, said in the release. “Her deep commitment to service, her strategic and compassionate leadership style, and her proven record of operational excellence make her the ideal leader to guide our organization into the future.”

Pardo is the founder of Journey On, a self-care and grief support program, as well as vice president of the board of directors for Hands On Suburban Chicago.

She earned a Master of Business Administration in leadership from Aurora University and a Bachelor of Science in business from the University of Phoenix, according to the release.

“I’m honored to join Senior Services of Will County, an organization deeply rooted in compassion and community,” Pardo said in the release. “Together, we’ll build on its strong foundation to enhance programs; strengthen partnerships; and create innovative solutions that empower older adults to live with dignity, purpose and connection.”

Brianne Hetman had served as Senior Services of Will County’s CEO since 2018 and left the organization in late September.

Senior Services runs its center at 251 N. Center St. in Joliet and additional programs and services through its Ovation Center in Romeoville.

For more information, visit willcountyseniors.org.