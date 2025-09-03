Will County Senior Services searching for new CEO

Brianne Hetman, Senior Services Center of Will County CEO, speaks at the Ovation Center’s ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 in Romeoville. Hetman has served Senior Services of Will County for since 2018 and will leave the organization in late September to serve as executive director for Child Network in Kankakee and Iroquois counties. (Gary Middendorf)

The chief executive officer of Senior Services of Will County is leaving the organization.

Brianne Hetman has served Senior Services of Will County for since 2018 and will leave the organization in late September, according to a news release from Senior Services of Will County.

Hetman will serve as executive director for Child Network, “a children’s advocacy center and court appointed special advocates agency, dedicated to improving the response to child sexual and physical abuse in Kankakee and Iroquois counties," according to the release.

Senior Services of Will County is already seeking Hetman’s replacement and the position is posted, according to the release.

Hetman has worked in social services for nearly 25 years across the region. She’s been instrumental in expanding services for caregivers and relatives raising children and the development of the Ovation Center in Romeoville.

For more information about the search, visit willcountyseniors.org.