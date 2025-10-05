Joliet City Center director invites business owners to coffee meetings

Emmanuel Lopez, new executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership, seen at his office in downtown Joliet. Aug. 15, 2022 (Bob Okon)

Business owners and landlord’s in Joliet’s Special Service Area are invited to have coffee with Emmanuel Lopez, the new executive director for the Joliet City Center Partnership.

Coffee dates are Oct 6 and Oct. 15

Coffee from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be held at Jitters, 178 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Coffee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be held at Social Butterfly Coffee, 310 N. Ottawa St. in joliet.

Registration is required. Email Lopez at Emmanuel.Lopez@jolietdowntown.com.

For more information, visit jolietccp.com.