Joliet City Center director invites business owners to coffee meetings

Emmanuel Lopez, new executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership, seen at his office in downtown Joliet. Aug. 15, 2022

Emmanuel Lopez, new executive director of the Joliet City Center Partnership, seen at his office in downtown Joliet. Aug. 15, 2022 (Bob Okon)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Business owners and landlord’s in Joliet’s Special Service Area are invited to have coffee with Emmanuel Lopez, the new executive director for the Joliet City Center Partnership.

Coffee dates are Oct 6 and Oct. 15

Coffee from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. will be held at Jitters, 178 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

Coffee from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. will be held at Social Butterfly Coffee, 310 N. Ottawa St. in joliet.

Registration is required. Email Lopez at Emmanuel.Lopez@jolietdowntown.com.

For more information, visit jolietccp.com.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

Denise Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland

Denise M. Baran-Unland is the features editor for The Herald-News in Joliet. She covers a variety of human interest stories. She also writes the long-time weekly tribute feature “An Extraordinary Life about local people who have died. She studied journalism at the College of St. Francis in Joliet, now the University of St. Francis.