Joliet coffee shop Sought Out Grounds undergoes name change

Social Butterfly Coffee is located at 310 N Ottawa St. in Joliet. (Laurie Fanelli)

Sought Out Grounds, a new coffee shop in downtown Joliet that opened in May, has rebranded with an emphasis on hosting live events.

According to the Sought Out Grounds website, Social Butterfly Coffee is “serving homemade organic syrups, a seasonal handcrafted menu, and a third-space vibe built around culture, music, art, and really good coffee.”

In addition to coffee, Social Butterfly Coffee will serve tea and other non-coffee drinks, horchata, seasonal beverages, snacks (such as bagels, overnight oats and sourdough cookies) and a variety of merchandise.

Social Butterfly Coffee is located at 310 N Ottawa St. in Joliet.

For more information, call 815-200-9829 or visit soughtoutgrounds.com.