Joliet’s Jitters coffee shop wants your books for cafe libary

The sign for Jitters coffee venue in downtown Joliet is seen on Friday, March 28, 2025. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

By Denise M. Baran-Unland

Jitters coffee shop in Joliet is starting a read nook called The Cozy Corner.

The Cozy Corner will be ”a little nook where our guests can relax and enjoy an array of books," according to the Jitters Facebook page.

The shop is seeking gently used books for all ages to help build up its library, according to Jitters.

“Kids’ books, adult books, short reads, long reads- we want it all!” according to Jitters.

Bring books to Jitters from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Jitters is located at 178 N. Chicago St. in Joliet.

To arrange for pickup, call 815-740-0048.

We welcome news about business developments in our communities. We appreciate hearing about local business comings and goings, new hours, expansions, and milestones in the Joliet area. If you have a tip to share for Eyes on Enterprise, email news@theherald-news.com.

