New cigar lounge coming to Joliet

Goodfellas Cigar Lounge will be located at 2138 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet, and is seen on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Photo provided by Michael Johnson)

Goodfellas Cigar Lounge is coming to Joliet.

The Goodfellas Cigar Lounge Facebook page describes the business as a tobacco store and hookah lounge featuring “the largest selection of cigars in the Joliet area.”

The Goodfellas Cigar Lounge will be located at 2138 W. Jefferson St. in Joliet.

For more information, call 708-979-2204 or visit goodfellaschi.com.