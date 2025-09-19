‘Wadee Day’ Sunday in Plainfield tied to World Peace Day

The community gathered with the family of Wadee Alfayoumi on Saturday, June 28, 2025, to dedicate a monument to honor the life of a 6-year-old whose life was brutally cut short. The monument, located at Van Horn Woods East Playground in Plainfield, will preserve the memory of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi, who was stabbed to death on Oct. 14, 2023 in an anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim hate crime in Plainfield. "Wadee Day" will be celebrated Sunday at Van Horn Woods. (Denise Unland)

The community is invited to celebrate “Wadee Day” on Sunday in Plainfield in honor of a 6-year-old boy who died due to an anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim hate crime.

“Wadee Day” will begin at 10 a.m. Sunday at Van Horn Woods East Playground Park, 17201 S. Lily Cache Road in Plainfield, with a walk to the nearby playground, according to the Muslim Civic Coalition website.

Wadee Alfayoumi was stabbed to death in his Plainfield Township residence Oct. 14, 2023.

Joseph Czuba, 73, the landlord of the residence, was convicted in February for the first-degree murder of Wadee and the attempted murder of the boy’s mother, Hanan Shaheen.

Czuba also was convicted of a hate crime for attacking the mother and child on the basis of their Islamic faith.

Shaheen and Wadee were tenants at Czuba’s residence in Plainfield Township.

Judge Amy Bertani-Tomczak sentenced Czuba to 53 years in prison: 30 years for Wadee’s murder, 20 years for Shaheen’s attempted murder and three years for a hate crime.

Czuba died in July.

On June 28, a monument was installed at Van Horn Woods East Playground Park to preserve the memory of Wadee,

On April 30, the state of Illinois proclaimed Sept. 21 as “Wadee Day,” which is the same day as the International Day of Peace.