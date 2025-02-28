Jury to decide former landlord’s fate in Plainfield Township hate crime murder trial

Wadee Alfayoumi, 6, was stabbed to death on Oct. 14, 2023, in Plainfield Township. Joseph Czuba, 73, has been on trial for the hate crime murder of Wadee. (Shaw Media File Photos)

A Will County prosecutor showed a jury a photo of a 6-year-old boy who was stabbed to death 26 times and a photo of the child’s mother in the Plainfield Township hate crime murder trial of a former landlord.

Assistant State’s Attorney Chris Koch showed those photos to the jury on Friday after playing a police squad vehicle video where Joseph Czuba, 73, referred to Hanan Shaheen, 33, and her son, Wadee Alfayoumi, as “infested rats.”

“He thinks they’re rats. That’s what he thinks,” Koch said of Czuba.

Koch was one of two prosecutors who made their final case to a Will County jury in closing arguments. The jury left the courtroom about 12:20 p.m. Friday to begin deliberations.

Koch said Czuba had referred to Shaheen as a “devil Muslim” when he attacked her and killed Wadee on Oct. 14, 2023, at his Plainfield Township residence.

“He has no appreciation for them and that’s why he committed this hate crime,” Koch said.

Koch showed the jury the ScubaPro knife with a seven-inch blade that he said Czuba used to attack Shaheen and kill her son.

“Here it is,” Koch said while holding up the knife. “This is what was put into Wadee that day.”

Koch said Wadee’s knife wounds showed evidence the boy was fighting for his life as he was “brutally and heinously” attacked by Czuba.

“That’s brutal. That’s heinous [and] indicative of wanton cruelty,” Koch said.

Koch played the audio of the 911 call from Shaheen where she tells a police dispatcher that Czuba is killing her son. Shaheen had managed to survive Czuba’s attack and flee into a bathroom to make the call.

A loud banging noise is heard in the background of the call.

“That’s this defendant trying to get into the bathroom,” Koch said.

In Czuba’s defense, attorney George Lenard mentioned Johnnie Cochran, the attorney for O.J. Simpson, and his quote about the “rush to judgement.”

Lenard’s main line of attack against the state’s case was that the police rushed to judgment in assuming Czuba was guilty and investigators failed to test and collect certain evidence in the case.

Chris Koch (left), Christine Vukmir and Michael Fitzgerald. The three are prosecutors with the Will County State's Attorney's Office in the case against Joseph Czuba, 73, of Plainfield Township, who has been on trial for the hate crime murder of 6-year-old Wadee Alfayoumi. (Shaw Media File Photos)

Squad car video showed Czuba calling supporters of the PLO “evil” and “like Nazis.” The PLO is an acronym for the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Lenard said that just because Czuba does not agree with the PLO does not mean he’s a murderer.

Lenard also told the jury he wanted to give a “shoutout” to mothers as they have a maternal instinct to fight to protect their children if they are in harm’s way.

Lenard said during his cross-examination of Shaheen, she wouldn’t answer any of his questions. He said it was like “trying to nail jello on a tree.”

Lenard asked why her knife wounds were “so superficial” if she was engaged in a violent struggle with Czuba and why there were no bruises on her body. Lenard also asked why Shaheen hung up one of the two phones she brought with her to the bathroom.

“You know, there’s unanswered questions here,” Lenard said.

In response, Assistant State’s Attorney Christine Vukmir asked the jury to not consider “outlandish theories” not supported by fact. She said Lenard was “beating around the bush” but he was basically arguing Shaheen killed Wadee.

Vukmir said it was “ridiculous” to think Shaheen would concoct a plan to kill Wadee and frame Czuba in order to make money in a wrongful death lawsuit case.

Vukmir emphasized the evidence overwhelming points to Czuba’s guilt. The jury was once again shown the large knife that prosecutors said was used to kill Wadee.

“This is what plunged into his body 26 times,” Vukmir said.