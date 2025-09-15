Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 15, 2025

Oolong is full of zoomies, cuddles, and charm! Whether he’s darting after his favorite wand toy or wrestling with his foster siblings, Oolong lives life in fast-forward - with plenty of purrs along the way. He has a lively spirit and affectionate nature, and he loves people and happily soaks up cuddle – until playtime calls again. To meet Oolong, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Provided by The Kitty Squad)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Butter is a 3-year-old, sweet and energetic 50-pound shepherd mix. He’s the ideal “fun-sized” pup – big enough for adventures but not too big to curl up next to people on the couch. Butter loves to play and would make an awesome companion for another friendly dog. Butter isn’t a fan of cats, so he needs a feline-free home. To meet Butter, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Tina is a lovely 4-year-old tabico that was rescued from euthanasia at an animal control, adopted and found abandoned outdoors a few years ago. Tina is very outgoing, affectionate and chatty. Her friendly and gentle demeanor will make her a wonderful companion kitty. To meet Tina, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Coco is a playful 4-year-old, 35-pound underweight collie/shepherd/terrier mix that came to the humane society after being surrendered to another shelter. He enjoys walks and running around outside. He has been moved around quite a bit recently, so he really needs a forever home. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Magic is a 12-week-old kitten that was found locally by some kind people. Magic is sweet and playful, and ready for a forever home. She is currently being dewormed and has started her first round of vaccines. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Bright-eyed and curious, Gingko is always on the hunt for her next favorite toy or treat. Gingko adores attention – she comes trotting over when she hears a friendly “psst” and loves a good petting session. She’s playful, smart, full of personality and ready for her forever home. To meet Gingko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

