Will County Pets of the Week: Sept. 8, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to learn about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Liam is a 3-year-old Basset Hound mix that was rescued from living in a cage inside a trailer. Liam is playful, affectionate and always ready for fun. He loves other dogs, does well with cats, and will happily curl up next to people after a good play session. To meet Liam, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Sweet Man, a 2-year-old tabby, used to be scared and required some patience before he opened up. Sweet Man is now chatty, social and friendly. He will reach out of his cage for attention. He is a lovable lap cat that is also curious and affectionate. Give him belly rubs and toys, and he is a happy boy. To meet Sweet Man, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Happy Hank is a 4-year-old, 22-pound, sweet tripod pug mix that loves to be with people and play with toys. He’s not a huge fan of other dogs, but he loves his people. Happy Hank needs a family to cherish and spoil him. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Truffles is a 20-week-old adorable ginger. He was born at a local animal control and then immediately went into a loving foster home until he was old enough to return to the shelter. He is sweet and incredibly playful. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Gus is a curious, playful kitty that loves chasing ball toys and making new feline friends. He’s a total foodie – he once stole a whole chicken carcass. Whether he’s zooming around or lounging solo, Gus is always entertaining and full of love. To meet Gus, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Bella is a sweet, laid-back kitty that loves snuggles and window-watching. She may need a little time to adjust, but once she does, she’s full of love. Bella needs to be the only pet in the home. To meet Bella, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.