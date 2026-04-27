Items in former Piggy’s BBQ restaurant in Plainfield to be sold in online auction

This figure is part of an online auction of the items at the now closed Piggy’s BBQ, Wings & Fish on Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. (Photo provided by Grafe Auction)

A gas-fired commercial barbecue smoker, tables and chairs and even a piggy bank are for sale as part of an online auction of the items at the now closed Piggy’s BBQ, Wings & Fish on Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield.

Economic problems forced the owners of Piggy’s to close the restaurant’s doors at the end of March. They started a GoFundMe page to create a food truck business.

The restaurant opened in the former Crab Boil 59 space at 15507 S. Route 59 in 2023. It had previously been located in Oswego.

Economic problems forced the owners of Piggy’s BBQ, Wings & Fish on Route 59 in Plainfield to close its doors at the end of March. (Eric Schelkopf)

Those who want to participate in the online auction can go to Grafe Auction’s website at www.grafeauction.com. Bidding starts closing at 10 a.m. Thursday.

Potential buyers can preview and inspect the items from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the former restaurant.

Of the items being auctioned off is a 2018 Southern Pride SRG-400 gas-fired commercial barbecue smoker.

Other items include a decorative piggy bank featuring a pig holding a stack of cash and coins over a money bag along with a pig figure dressed as a chef and holding a framed chalkboard sign reading, “Welcome To Piggys.”

This piggy bank is part of an online auction of the items at the now closed Piggy’s BBQ, Wings & Fish on Illinois Route 59 in Plainfield. (Photo provided by Grafe Auction)

“We have tried all we could to keep Piggy’s open,” owners Liz and Matt Warren said in announcing the restaurant’s closure in a social media post. “However, due to rising food costs and overall declining economy, the volume of customers we need to continue our business is just not there.”

After hearing from customers who were upset about the restaurant’s closure, the couple has decided to move ahead with plans to operate a food truck.

“In response to the tremendous support we have received from you guys, we have begun the process of getting a food truck that’ll serve the same rib tips and fried food you guys love,” the couple said in a social media post.

The name for the proposed food truck is Mama Piggy’s Kitchen.

“This food truck will be driven around the Plainfield area, along with catering and on-site services available, too,” according to the post. “In order to cover permits and licensing costs of the new food truck, we started a GoFundMe page so that we can get Mama Piggy’s Kitchen rolling by the summertime.”

So far, the page has raised more than $2,000 of a $6,500.00 goal.