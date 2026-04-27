3 dogs rescued from Sterling house fire: fire officials

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire in the 800 block of Avenue I Monday, April 27, 2026, in Sterling. Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls and other departments responded to the fire. (Alex T. Paschal)

No one was injured during a house fire in Sterling on Monday morning.

The Sterling Fire Department was called at 9:01 a.m. to a residential structure fire in the 800 block of Avenue I.

Fire crews arrived on the scene three minutes later and found fire and smoke coming from the roofline of a split-level home.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Firefighters work at the scene of a fire located in the 800 block of Avenue I Monday, April 27, 2026, in Sterling. Sterling, Dixon, Rock Falls, and other departments responded to the fire. (Alex T. Paschal)

Neighbors reported the home’s residents were at work, according to a news release.

No civilians or firefighters were injured. Three dogs also were successfully rescued from the home, according to the release.

Fire damage was extensive throughout the attic and roof area. There also was moderate smoke damage to the home’s top level.

The Rock Falls Fire Department, Sterling Police, CGH ambulance service, Dixon Rural Fire Department, Dixon City Fire Department, Milledgeville Fire Department, Advance Ambulance Service, ComEd, Nicor, the State Fire Marshal’s Office and Sterling Code Enforcement assisted at the scene. The Amboy Fire Department assisted by covering the Sterling fire station.

The Red Cross and 1-800-Board-up assisted the residents after the fire.