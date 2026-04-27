McHenry man accused of forcing his way into ex-boss’ house with shotgun, threatening him over a debt

A McHenry man is accused of forcing his way into his former boss’ house to collect a debt and threatening to shoot his knee, after texting he is broke and “three meals and a cot sounds good to me.”

Jim Burmeister, 53, is charged with home invasion, a Class X felony, as well as misdemeanor charges of aggravated assault use of a deadly weapon, unlawful use of a weapon/possessing a firearm in public and possessing a firearm without a Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court.

Burmeister made and initial court appearance on Saturday, where Judge Michael Zasadil determined Burmeister was a danger and detained him in county jail pretrial.

Authorities said at about 1 p.m. on Friday, Burmeister traveled to the home “angered over a claimed debt related to construction work,” a news release sent by State’s Attorney Randi Freese stated. A judge’s order describes the home as that of Burmeister’s former employer.

Prior to his arrival, he allegedly sent “a series of threatening text messages” to the resident “before escalating the situation into a terrifying confrontation.” Burmeister allegedly “forced his way” into the man’s home ”without permission, and while armed with a shotgun ... threatened to shoot the victim inside their own residence." He ultimately fled the scene without discharging the weapon, Freese said.

In detaining Burmeister, Zasadil wrote that prior to the confrontation, Burmeister wrote in a text, “I’ll go to prison for blowing your knee off. I’m broke, three meals and a cot sounds good to me.”

Freese called the allegations “a calculated and deeply alarming act. No one should have to face armed threats inside their own home. There were certainly better options to resolve this dispute. We will continue to take decisive action to protect our community and hold offenders accountable.”

Burmeister is due in court Wednesday. If convicted on the Class X felony, he will face six to 30 years in prison.