Peotone downs Granite City in football: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

Football

Peotone 41, Granite City 7: The Blue Devils begin the year 1-0.

Girls volleyball

Plainfield North Invite: Plainfield East and Plainfield Central wound up playing each other in the Crimson Bracket for 31st place with the Bengals winning 22-25, 25-17, 15-13. Lincoln-Way Central advanced to the Crimson Bracket finals, losing 25-21, 26-24 to Waubonsie Valley to finish in 26th place. Plainfield North beat Hononegah 25-19, 25-23 in the 27th-place match of the Crimson Bracket.

Bolingbrook finished in 21st place, winning the fifth place Bronze Bracket title 25-11, 25-22 over Wheaton Warrenville South. Minooka’s 25-15, 25-21 win over Loyola gave them 19th place. Lincoln-Way West finished in 13th with a 14-25, 25-19, 15-10 win over Barrington, while Lincoln-Way East won the ninth-place game 25-16, 30-28.

Providence Catholic wins Wilmington Invitational: Wilmington was third and Morris was fourth.

Joliet West finishes third at Metea Valley Invite: The Tigers went 4-1 on the weekend.

Boys soccer

Coal City wins first ever Coal City Shootout: Coal City defeated Reed Custer 4-0, Plano 5-0 and Peotone 1-0 to take the gold. Carter Hollis and Julian Icetich each had three goals on the tournament.

Ladue 5, Providence 1: After winning their first three games of the season, the Celtics dropped their second straight.

Romeoville 2, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: The Spartans and the Boilermakers battled to a nonconference draw.

Minooka 7, Normal Community 0: Minooka moved to 3-0 on the year with Ethan Koranda and Andrew Calderon each getting two goals.

Plainfield Central 1, Batavia 0: The Wildcats picked up their first win of the season after an 0-2 start.

De La Salle 2, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen fell in the Windy City Classic quarterfinals.

Kankakee 2, Joliet West 1: The Tigers lost in the Windy City Classic quarterfinals on PKs.

Lincoln-Way Central 1, Thornton 0: The Knights moved to 2-1 on the season.

Mt. Carmel 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: The Griffins couldn’t get the win in the Windy City Classic.

Lockport 2, Reavis1: Lockport advanced to the Windy City Classic semis.

Boys cross country

Plainfield North wins Neuqua Valley Preseason Meet: The Tigers finished with 30 points, with Aidan Connors taking the silver with a time of 15:12.82. Bolingbrook was fourth with 108 as Nikolas Maldonado finished in 13th place.

Lincoln-Way Central wins Normal West Invitational: Bryce Counihan won the race with a time of 15:19.11. Plainfield South was second as Atticus Stevens was eighth with a time of 16:14.68. Minooka was third and Nate Schalk finished seventh with a time of 16:13.52.

Lincoln-Way West finishes runner-up at Intrinsic Schools meet: Jones College Prep finished just ahead of the Warriors. Ethan Brausch finished eighth to lead LWW.

Girls cross country

Plainfield South wins Andrew Invitational: Alex Sinclair won the race with a time of 20:30.18. Her teammates Adline Oster and Madelyn Fish finished second and third, respectively. Joliet Central finished fourth with Jessenia Chavez taking 11th place while Romeoville was sixth and Jasmin Alcantar wrapping up in 15th.

Lincoln-Way West wins Intrinsic Schools meet: Ally Dean took the silver medal with a time of 36:39.97.

Minooka wins Normal West Invitational: Natalie Nahs took the silver with a time of 18:50.12.

Plainfield North wins Neuqua Valley Preseason Meet: Marlie Czarniewski was the second-place finisher with a time of 17:38.60.

Girls flag football

St. Charles East 7, Joliet West 0: The Tigers were on the wrong end of St. Charles East’s first program win.

Willowbrook 35, Bolingbrook 0: It was a rough day for Bolingbrook at the Willowbrook Invitational.