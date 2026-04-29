Kendall County adopts new 3-year plan for infrastructure projects, economic development

Improving Kendall County’s facilities and roads in order to keep up with the county’s continued growth are a few of the goals in the county’s new three-year strategic plan. (Photo provided by the Kendall County Board)

Improving Kendall County’s facilities and roads to keep up with the county’s continued growth are among the goals in the county’s new three-year strategic plan.

Kendall County continues to be ranked as the fastest growing county in Illinois. Kendall County’s population has grown by 8.4% in the past few years, making it the fastest growing county in the state, according to U.S. Census data.

Kendall County’s current population is estimated at more than 143,000.

“Our strategic plan’s strength comes from collaboration,” Kendall County Board Chairman Matt Kellogg said in a news release. “By engaging stakeholders from across the county, we’ve built a plan that reflects shared priorities and a common vision. This collective process has resulted in a roadmap that will guide Kendall County forward in a meaningful way.”

The 2026-2029 strategic plan establishes Kendall County’s key priorities for the next several years:

Modern infrastructure and future-ready facilities.

Supporting a resilient, diverse, and growing economy.

Operational excellence and organizational capacity.

Equitable and responsive community engagement.

In addition to identifying strategic goals, the plan introduces a new mission statement, vision statement, and set of core values to guide the county’s work and decision-making.

“As trusted partners in public service, we deliver essential services with care, transparency, and accountability – protecting what makes our county special while supporting growth, innovation, and opportunity for all," is Kendall County’s new mission statement.

The Kendall County Board recently adopted the new plan.

The Northern Illinois University Center for Governmental Studies facilitated the development of the strategic plan. The full plan is available at www.kendallcountyil.gov/strategic-plan.