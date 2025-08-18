Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 18, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Krypto is an outgoing, active, dog-friendly 3-year-old German shepherd mix. He loves to play, go on walks and explore the outdoors. Krypto needs a yard of his own and a family who’s up for adventures. Because he’s strong, any children in the family need to be old enough to handle his energy. To meet Krypto, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

One-year-old Maestro was found as a stray and brought indoors to safety. He’s very friendly, engaging, chatty, and will “talk” to visitors to get love and attention. He is active and likes to explore and play. Maestro is scared of dogs and needs a home without them. To meet Maestro, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Benji is a 10-year-old, 18-pound poodle mix that is mostly blind due to his dry eye condition. He requires three eye medications three times a day. Although Benji can see some shadows and light, he still needs some help navigating. Benji needs a patient home without other dogs and and without children. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Three-year-old Ozzy is playful and rambunctious. He loves to play with toys and other cats. He needs a home where he can freely play and get his energy out, as he gets mouthy when he’s bored and wants attention. Ozzy is cat-friendly, but he loves roughhousing with his cat friends. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Oolong is a playful, purry kitten full of zoomies, cuddles and charm! He’s besties with his sister, Taro – they’d love a forever home together – or he’d be happy to be best friends with another playful cat buddy. To meet Oolong, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by The Kitty Squad)

Gingko is a bright-eyed and curious explorer – she’s always on the hunt for her next favorite toy or treat. Gingko adores attention and a good petting session and will come trotting whenever she hears a friendly “psst.” She’s playful, smart, full of personality and ready to blossom in her forever home. To meet Gingko, visit thekittysquad.com/adoptables.