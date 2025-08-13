Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 11, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions tonews@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Briar is an 18-month-old, 22-pound old energetic and affectionate terrier mix who came to NAWS from a high-kill shelter in Texas. She adores kids, loves to play with other dogs and does OK with cats if given a slow introduction. Briar is heartworm-positive, but NAWS is fully covering her treatment. To meet Briar, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Little Miss Toffee is a gentle 10-month-old tabby kitten. She is a bit timid and needs an adopter willing to give her time to adjust to a new home and build trust. She is never aggressive — no hissing, scratching or biting. She loves toys and playtime. Little Miss Toffee has the potential to be a wonderful addition to a home. To meet Little Miss Toffee, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Mellie is a 2-year-old, 10-pound energetic Yorkie mix that’s full of spunk and sass. She loves to run outside and investigate everything. Mellie needs a home without dogs or young children. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Dragonfly is a 6-month-old affectionate kitten who purrs loudly when anyone holds her. She enjoys exploring, running and playing. She’s not a fan of other cats and kittens, but she enjoys cuddling and playing with humans. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.