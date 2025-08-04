Will County Pets of the Week: Aug. 4, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Milo is a 2-year-old mix breed. He has lots of personality and energy and makes everyone smile and laugh. Milo does well with other dogs and children but needs a home with older children, as he is very playful. To meet Milo, email dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Xeha is a sweet, gentle 4-year-old domestic shorthair. She loves lounging and snoozing in her bed, but she also enjoys exploring and getting attention from the volunteers at NAWS. She’s a happy kitty who enjoys “talking” with people. Give her a few head and chin scratches, and she will become your best buddy. She is not always fond of other kitties and should be a special one-and-only pet. To meet Xeha, email catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Scout is a sweet 20-pound terrier/Chi/cattle dog-type mix that loves to be with people and receive attention. He knows “sit” and “paw” and will happily offer those commands, even when no one asks him. Scout got along with small dogs at animal control but has not been a fan of other dogs since arriving at the shelter. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Jupiter is a 19-week-old, nervous tuxedo kitten that spooks easily, so he needs a calm home with no young children. He is loving when given the time to get comfortable with his people. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process.