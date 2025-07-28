Will County Pets of the Week: July 28, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Myrtle is a 3-year-old sweet and shy female Lab mix. She’s a little timid around new people and needs understanding and compassionate adopter. But with patience and a few treat, Myrtle will soon be crawling into your lap. She likes other dogs and keeps her crate clean. Cat-testing can be arranged upon request. Myrtle needs a quiet place to where she can feel safe and loved. To meet Myrtle, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Skip is a friendly, playful 3-year-old domestic shorthair that was transferred from animal to avoid euthanasia. Skip thrives on attention. He adores neck scratches, face rubs and being brushed. Whether he’s chasing a toy or curling up for cuddle time, Skip is always ready for human connection. He is friendly with other cats, but he does wrestle and play roughly. So other kitty siblings must be comfortable with his energy level. To meet Skip, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Chewy is a 2-year old, 15-pound Chihuahua mix. Chewy is very nervous and was mortified when he first came to the shelter. He now enjoys pets and hanging out with his people. Chewy will need patience as he adjusts to a new owner because fast movements can spook him. However, Chewy has made much progress with leashing/unleashing and petting. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by Will County Humane Society)

Hercules is a sweet and rambunctious 15-week old kitten that needs a forever home where he can grow and thrive. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. for the adoption process.