Joliet’s Hollywood Casino riverboat sets closing date in preparation for opening of new location

Owners of Hollywood Casino Joliet have announced the casino’s riverboat property will official close at 5:59 a.m. on Tuesday, July 29 in preparation for the grand opening of their new facility.

The new, $185 million land-based casino property is slated to open on Aug. 11, pending final regulatory approvals.

All gaming operations at the riverboat property will maintain their normal operating hours until the designated closing time on July 29, and the hotel adjacent to the casino property will accept reservations until July 26, according to PENN Entertainment, the company that owns the casino.

The company also noted that any unused chips from the Hollywood Casino Joliet riverboat location will be able to be cashed in at the new location until Dec. 31, 2025.

“As we transition to our new state-of-the-art facility, we reflect on thirty-plus years of operating in Joliet,” said PENN Entertainment CEO and President Jay Snowden in a news release. “We look forward to continuing to create best-in-class experiences for our loyal customers, welcoming new guests, and supporting this community for years to come.”

The new Hollywood Casino is located at 1401 Gateway Blvd. and is part of the new Rock Run Collection development near Interstate 55 and Interstate 80, which will also include apartments, retail, and additional restaurants.

The new facility will feature 1,000 slot machines and 43 live table games including an ESPN BET sportsbook, as well as unique bars and restaurants, according to PENN Entertainment. The property will also include a 10,000 square-foot event center.

The updated website for the new Hollywood Casino Joliet is expected to launch later in the day on July 29 and will include information on the new restaurants’ hours, menus, and reservation systems.

The website will also include information about a contest to dine with celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis at her new in-house restaurant Sorellina.

“We are incredibly excited about our future at the new location, which enhances our ability to serve guests and creates a top entertainment, gaming, and dining attraction in the region,” PENN Executive Vice President of Operations Todd George said in the release.

“We thank all of our guests, loyalty members and team members that have made our riverboat location special over the last 30 years and invite them to visit the riverboat one last time before July 29,” Vice President and General Manager of Hollywood Casino Joliet Ruben Warren said in the release.