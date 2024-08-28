Lockport Metra Station loses Springview bakery but new bake shop coming

Springview Sweets has left its location inside the old Lockport Train Station at 133 W. 13th St. A new bakery is expected to move in this fall. (Photo Provided by Megan DiCaro)

Springview Sweets Bakery is no longer located at the Lockport Metra Station. As of Aug. 2, the bakery vacated the premises and switched to a more remote business model.

Fans of the establishment’s baked goods can still place custom orders with the owner Megan DiCaro or catch her at The Lockport Market in the Metra parking lot on select Saturdays, alongside other local vendors.

Markets will be hosted at least once per month through the end of 2024, with special fall and Halloween-themed markets taking place in September and October. More information is available on the Springview Sweets Facebook page.

The former Springview Sweets location inside the train station will be occupied starting in October, by a new bakery, Nicola’s Heavenly Cucina, which specializes in Italian pastries and sourdough bread goods.

