Lockport’s Springview Sweets owner giving back while in Greatest Baker contest

Megan DiCaro poses for a photo at her bakery Springview Sweets Bakery, at the Lockport Metra train station in downtown Lockport, on Friday, Dec.15. Megan is currently in 1st place in The Greatest Baker online voting contest, presented by Cake Boss Buddy Valastro. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

A new Lockport bakery is raising money for brain cancer awareness with a special cookie honoring a Chicago radio personality.

When Springview Sweets owner Megan DiCaro, 24, contacted Scott Kay, the afternoon host for U.S. Country 99.5 FM, about the idea, he readily agreed. Kay said DiCaro often called his show to win concert tickets, so he knew who she was.

Kay said he’s passionate about promoting small businesses – especially those “starting from scratch,” and particularly those helping a good cause.

According to the Springview Sweets Facebook page, 15% of all Scotty cookies sales are donated to BrainUp, a nonprofit organization bringing awareness to brain cancer.

“While it’s cool to have a cookie named after yourself, that’s not the big picture,” Kay said. “The big picture is to try to help as many people as possible and have it mean more than just a self-serving, delicious treat.”

Springview Sweets in Lockport features a "Scott" cookie, named for Scott Kay, afternoon host for U.S. Country 99.5 FM. Megan DiCaro, Springview Sweets owner, said 15% of Scotty cookie sales are donated to BrainUp, a nonprofit raising awareness of brain cancer. (Photo provided by Michelle Knierim)

DiCaro also was second in the top five of her group for the national Greatest Baker competition, run by “Cake Boss” star and celebrity baker Buddy Valastro.

DiCaro entered herself last year, and DiCaro’s mother entered DiCaro this year.

“She knew I didn’t have time to do it myself,” DiCaro said.

The winner will receive $10,000 and be featured in Bake From Scratch Magazine. If DiCaro wins, she will donate part of the money to BrainUp, she previously said.

Voting for the top five ends at 9 p.m. Thursday. One winner from across the U.S. will be selected in February.

Small business with big drive for giving back

In addition to the Scotty cookies, Springview Sweets offers croissants, a variety of drop cookies, chocolate chip cookies, sugar cookies, cupcakes, custom cakes and even treats for dogs and cats, as well as custom orders, DiCaro said.

DiCaro also serves coffee from Gost Coffee in New Lenox, supports local fundraisers and showcases local art in her shop. In fact, almost everything about Springview Sweets pays homage to someone.

Hand-painted ornaments by Gregg Obodvinski hang on a tree at Springview Sweets Bakery located at the Lockport Metra train station in downtown Lockport on Friday, Dec. 15. Owner Megan DiCaro plans to feature and sell artwork by local artists at her bakery. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

DiCaro said she chose its location – the Lockport Metra station – because her grandfather William Schroedle loves trains and sets up large displays of model trains in his Orland Park home. The bakery’s name was inspired by the street name of her childhood home, she said.

And the bakery itself was inspired by DiCaro’s grandmother, Kathleen Schroedle, who died from an aggressive brain cancer March 2 at age 77.

DiCaro said she grew up baking with her grandmother. William Schroedle recalled the two making cookies, pound cakes and angel food cakes together.

William Schroedle said he’s “very proud” of DiCaro “because she’s accomplishing what she set out to do.”

“She’s very dependable and not afraid to take chances,” William Schroedle said.

Margaret Obodzinski of Lockport, DiCaro’s mother and Kathleen Schroedle’s daughter, said she helps DiCaro wherever she can. She babysits or helps in the bakery, packing orders or washing dishes, she said.

Obodzinski said she’s impressed with DiCaro’s marketing skills and her overall drive, especially remarkable since DiCaro had a broken foot when she opened Springview Sweets, Obodzinski said.

“She helps out other local businesses, and she even donates food to people if they don’t have the money,” Obodzinski said.

Obodzinski said she especially loves how DiCaro is preserving Kathleen Schroedle’s memory. She recalled how her daughter and mother would sing Christmas songs while baking, using spatulas for microphones.

“It’s amazing how far she’s come in such a small amount of time and the fact she’s so caring about the community,” Obodzinski said. “She just wants everyone to be happy and to have baked goods.”

Megan DiCaro gets creative with cupcake for the holidays at her Springview Sweets Bakery, located at the Lockport Metra train station in downtown Lockport on Friday, Dec. 15. Megan is in first place in the Greatest Baker online voting contest, presented by "Cake Boss" star Buddy Valastro. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Even donating to BrainUp honors DiCaro’s family. DiCaro said she grew up in a “community-based” family who volunteered at organizations such as Feed My Starving Children.

“We donated our time where we could when I was growing up,” DiCaro said. “It was a big part of our family. I just want to give back where I can.”

DiCaro loves baking in the kitchen with her mother nearby and looking out the window at her grandfather “sitting on the bench with my son, watching him grow up watching the trains,” she said.

And DiCaro passes the homey feeling to her customers. No one enters the bakery without someone striking up a conversation, she said.

“By the time you leave, you feel like you’re part of the family,” DiCaro said.

To cast a vote for DiCaro in the “Greatest Baker” competition, visit greatestbaker.com/2023/megan-dicaro.

Springview Sweets is located at 133 W. 13th St. Lockport. For hours and information, visit its Facebook page, call 708-704-1539 or email Springviewsweets@gmail.com.