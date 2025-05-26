Will County Pets of the Week: May 26, 2025

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County. (Photos provided)

The Herald-News presents this week’s Pets of the Week. Read the description of each pet to find out about it, including where it can be adopted in Will County.

Send Pets of the Week submissions to news@theherald-news.com. Photos should be in .jpg file format, 200 dpi and sent as email attachments.

Stella is a 1-year-old shepherd mix that came to the shelter with her sister after being saved from euthanasia. Stella is sweet, playful and loves everyone she meets. She enjoys playing with her toys and going on walks. Stella would do well with other dogs and children, making her the perfect family pup. To meet Stella, email Dogadoption@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Eight-year-old Marguerite was a friendly stray that needs a safe and loving home. Marguerite is chatty, curious, outgoing, friendly and gentle. She will approach new people, seeking their attention. She likes to be petted and gives affectionate head bumps. Marguerite is FIV-positive, so she needs to be the only cat in the home or live with other FIV-positive cats. She will make a wonderful companion. To meet Marguerite, email Catadoptions@nawsus.org. Visit nawsus.org. (Photo provided by NAWS Humane Society of Illinois)

Wonder is a sweet and goofy 6-month-old terrier mix. She’s timid at first, but she warms up with gentle introductions. She loves to crawl all over the staff to get their attention. Wonder loves to go on walks and will sniff and roll around in the grass. She overall has done well with the dogs at the shelter, although she’s a bit boisterous. She will need help through the puppy stage. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Evan is a 6-year-old, 16-pound cat needing a new forever home because his owner passed away. He enjoys being around people, but he is not enjoying being around other cats. Evan once lived as an only cat and still needs to be the only cat in the home. He likes to play, explore and follow staff around. Contact the Will County Humane Society at willcountyhumane.com and follow the instructions for the adoption process. (Photo provided by the Will County Humane Society)

Gus is sweet, playful and curious. He’s friendly with kids and pets, loves to explore, and enjoys playing with toys – especially balls. Gus has a charming personality, heart-melting meows and a clever, adventurous spirit. He’s also a foodie and once stole an entire chicken carcass. Gus will make a smart, affectionate companion. To meet Gus, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables. (Photo provided by Forget Me Not Rescue)

Padme is playful, cuddly and enjoys ruling her cat tree and zooming through her tunnels. She gets along with dogs and other kitties but must be the only cat in the home. Children in the home must be age 10 or older. To meet Padme, visit ForgetMeNotRescue.com/adoptables.