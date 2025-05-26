‘Death is forever, freedom is not’ Vietnam veteran says at Crest Hill Memorial Day service

Tony Arellano, a Vietnam War Navy veteran, speaks at the city of Crest Hill's annual Memorial Day observance at the Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Garden on Monday, May 26, 2025. (Denise Unland)

The Frankfort Brass Band had time for one more selection before the city of Crest Hill’s Memorial Day observance began.

“‘Washington Post’ in four minutes or less,” Mike Orenic, band director, told the musicians, referring to the march John Philip Sousa composed in 1889.

The city of Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Committee held its annual Memorial Day observance on Monday at the Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Garden.

During the observance, Crest Hill also celebrated the 37th anniversary of its Veterans Memorial Garden and the 30th Anniversary of its Police Memorial Garden.

Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman said the veterans memorial has 1,175 veteran names and the police memorial has two: James W. Nink and Timothy A Simenson.

The city of Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Committee held its annual Memorial Day observance at the Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Garden on Monday, May 26, 2025. Crest Hill Mayor Ray Soliman (right) served as master of ceremonies. (Photo provided by Timothy Baran)

“We are hopeful we never have to add another name to this [police] monument,” Soliman said.

Soliman recognized the post commanders present and the recent death of Lou Smith, a former post commander and longtime member of Cantigny Post 367 Veterans of Foreign Wars, who died Saturday.

He recognized World War II veterans and Crest Hill residents Chester Bozek, 97 (who attended the ceremony) and Richard Pemble, 100.

The city of Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Committee held its annual Memorial Day observance at the Crest Hill Veterans/Police Memorial Garden on Monday, May 26, 2025. World War II veteran and Crest Hill resident Chester Bozek, 97, (in vest and cap), was recognized at the observance. (Denise Unland)

Soliman also recognized the veterans and police officers present at the observance.

“You display more courage than most of us could ever have to,” Soliman said.

Guest speaker Tony Arellano, a Vietnam War Navy veteran, called for remembering what the day is really about. He acknowledged that many people spend the day shopping and barbecuing.

But Memorial Day is “not meant to be joyful,” Arellano said.

“Give a little thought why we’re able to do all those things, why we have the freedom to do as we please and why we have the freedom to live in America,” Arellano said.

He also said that while, “death is forever, freedom is not.” And someone will always be ready to take freedom away, he said.

“Those who fought and those who died deserve to be remembered forever,” Arellano said.

Michael Creasey, 33, of Joliet, a teacher at Richland School in Crest Hill, played taps, his role in the ceremony for more than 20 years.

The Plainfield American Legion Marne Post 13 Memorial Day Parade was held Monday morning. The parade route stepped off from Ira Jones Middle School and then traveled to Settlers’ Park for a ceremony.