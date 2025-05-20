Minooka baseball dispatches Bolingbrook: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Minooka 10, Bolingbrook 1: Zane Caves struck out 11 while allowing just two hits in four innings while Brayden Zilis hit a home run for Minooka. Bolingbrook managed just three hits.
Plainfield South 9, Joliet Central 0: Matthew Rogers struck out eight while allowing just one hit while also going 2 for 3 with two RBIs, including a triple. Andrew Nixon had the only hit for Joliet Central.
Lemont 7, Tinley Park 6: Jacob Parr (3 for 3, one RBI) and Grady Garofalo (2 for 3, two RBIs) led the effort for Lemont, which scored five runs in the sixth to pull off a massive comeback.
Lockport 2, Andrew 1: Anthony Farina struck out five while allowing just two hits for Lockport. Adam Kozak and Drew Satunas each had two hits for the Porters as well.
Morris 8, Streator 2: Ximi Baftiri (3 for 4, RBI), Merek Klicker (3 for 3, RBI) and Mick Smith (three-run HR) got it done at the plate for Morris while Bryce Lee (one hit, nine Ks, no runs allowed in five innings) got it done on the mound.
Joliet West 3, Plainfield Central 2 (8 inn.): Nate Consalvo scored on a passed ball in the bottom of the eighth to give the Tigers the victory. Ryan Perry struck out eight for Plainfield Central.
Romeoville 10, Plainfield East 5: The Spartans had 14 hits on offense with five players putting up two each. Plainfield East had eight hits, but committed three errors on defense.
Lincoln-Way East 1, Sandburg 0: In six innings of work, Jack Tamer struck out eight with only three hits allowed.
Plainfield North 10, Yorkville 3: The Tigers compiled 11 hits on offense and took advantage of four errors by the Yorkville defense.
Gardner-South Wilmington 6, Streator Woodland 1: Eighth-seeded GSW knocked off 11th-seeded Streator Woodland in the Class 1A Dwight Regional quarterfinals. GSW plays top-seeded Dwight at Dwight at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Softball
Plainfield North 6, Bolingbrook 3: Addison Conrad went 3 for 4 with two RBIs for Plainfield North. Bolingbrook had just two hits and committed four errors on defense.
Romeoville 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): Lillian Roberts struck out 11 and only gave up three hits in the circle while Delany Giacomo went 3 for 3 with three runs for Romeoville. Joliet Central managed just three hits.
Plainfield Central 4, Plainfield South 3: Melody Mojica was hit by a pitch in the top of the seventh with the bases loaded to score Addison Zitello and give the Wildcats the victory.
Plainfield East 2, Joliet West 1: Jocelyn Cushard struck out 12 batters for Plainfield East while Avery Welsh and Marie Marcum each had two hits. Madison Jadron struck out 10 batters for Joliet West, but only Ella Featherston managed a hit for the Tigers.
Benet 8, Providence 4: Angelina Cole and Bella Olszta each had two hits for Providence.
Lemont 3, Tinley Park 2: Ella Phelan and Jessica Pontrelli each had two hits for Lemont.
Peotone 7, Noble/Butler 0: Seventh-seeded Peotone advanced in the Class 2A Beecher Regional. Peotone will play fourth-seeded Wilmington at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Bishop McNamara 7, Reed-Custer 5: Eighth-seeded Reed-Custer saw its season come to an end against sixth-seeded McNamara in the Class 2A Coal City Regional.
Dwight 11, Streator Woodland 3: Seventh-seeded Dwight advanced past ninth-seeded Streator Woodland in the Class 1A Serena Regional. Dwight will play second-seeded Serena at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Downers Grove South 3 (6 inn.): The Knights had 16 hits on offense with Carly Karales going 2 for 3 with three runs and three RBIs.
Boys track and field
Coal City wins Last Chance Meet at St. Anne: The Coalers finished first with 89 points. Conor Quam won the 300 hurdles with a time of 47.73 second and Alexander Collins won the high jump with a height of 1.72 meters. Dwight was a close second with 80 points, winning five events. Peotone finished ninth with 10 points.
Girls soccer
Yorkville 3, Plainfield South 2: Plainfield South’s season came to an end with a loss in the Class 3A Metea Valley Regional.
Boys tennis
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Coal City 3: Coal City won three of four in the doubles contests, but were swept in singles.