Ottawa and Princeton DAR chapters celebrate joint 130th anniversary

The Illini and Princeton-Illinois chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated their mutual 130th anniversaries Saturday, April 4.
The Princeton-Illinois chapter was chartered April 13, 1896, and was the 12th chapter in Illinois. The Illini Chapter in Ottawa was chartered May 29, 1897, as the 13th chapter.
The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The organization honors current military and veterans while fostering lifelong friendships.