Ottawa and Princeton DAR chapters celebrate joint 130th anniversary

The Illini Chapter in Ottawa's 1896-1989 organizing regent Phoebe Anthony Sherwood (Photo provided by Becky Piliponis )

The Illini and Princeton-Illinois chapters of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated their mutual 130th anniversaries Saturday, April 4.

The Illini Chapter in Ottawa celebrating its 130th anniversary (Photo provided by Becky Piliponis )

The Princeton-Illinois chapter was chartered April 13, 1896, and was the 12th chapter in Illinois. The Illini Chapter in Ottawa was chartered May 29, 1897, as the 13th chapter.

Princeton-Illinois Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution members celebrating its 130th anniversary (Photo provided by Nancy Gartner )

The Daughters of the American Revolution is a women’s service organization dedicated to promoting historic preservation, education and patriotism. The organization honors current military and veterans while fostering lifelong friendships.