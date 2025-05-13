Joliet Catholic baseball downs Benet: The Herald-News Monday Roundup

Baseball
Joliet Catholic 4, Benet 1: The Hilltoppers scored three runs in the seventh to break the tie and get the win. Lucas Grant struck out seven while only allowing one earned run and a walk.
Beecher 6, Gardner-South Wilmington 1: Beecher scored five runs in the fifth to down GSW.
Herscher 13, Peotone 2 (5 inn.): Ruben Velasco (2 for 3, HR, two RBIs) led the effort for the Blue Devils.
Joliet West 11, Plainfield East 4: Brayden Myers (4 for 5, on RBI) and Sean Hogan (3 for 3, one RBI) led the effort for Joliet West. Plainfield East was led by Kyle Ward, who had two hits, and Mason Cachur, who drove in two runs.
Oak Forrest 2, Lemont 0: Matt Devoy struck out six in five innings and Jacob Parr went 2 for 3, but Lemont couldn’t get a runner home.
Lincoln-Way Central 8, Andrew 2: Alex Panos struck out eight in four innings while Peyton Ablin hit a three-run homer in the sixth to put things out of reach for Lincoln-Way Central.
Reed-Custer 10, Lisle 0 (6 inn.): Alex Bielfeldt gave up just one hit and tossed five strikeouts, Joe Bembenek had a pair of hits and Alejandro Fierro drove in three runs.
Coal City 5, Manteno 1: AJ Willis struck out five batters while allowing just four hits for Coal City.
Minooka 5, Oswego 3: Brayden Zilis gave up just one hit in 3⅔innings of work on the mound, Rhett Harris had two RBIs and Ethan Wunar went 2 for 2 for Minooka.
Morris 7, Sycamore 4: Mick Smith went 2 for 3 with three RBIs while Brett Bounds, Jack Wheeler and Griffin Zweeres each had two hits for Morris.
Plainfield North 12, Bolingbrook 0 (5 inn.): Johnny Andretich (3 for 3, two RBIs), Ryan O’Connor (3 for 3, two RBIs) and Will Burke (one hit, two walks, 10 Ks in five innings) led the effort for Plainfield North. Bolingbrook lost for the 16th time in 17 games, including the past nine.
Plainfield South 5, Plainfield Central 3: Plainfield South scored all five of its runs in the fourth inning. Kyle Perry (3 for 4, one run) led Plainfield Central.
Providence 12, St. Ignatius 2: Eddie Olszta (3 for 4) and Cooper Eggert (grand slam) led the effort for Providence.
Romeoville 10, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): Johnny Lee struck out eight with two hits allowed while Jeremy Thompson went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. Joliet Central lost its 21st game in a row.
St. Bede 4, Seneca 0: Griffin Hougas had the only hit of the day for Seneca.
Softball
Herscher 3, Peotone 2: Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 and only gave up two hits, but it wasn’t enough to earn the Blue Devils a victory.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 1 (8 inn.): Bella Dimitrijevic struck out eight in four innings while Brooke Seppi struck out four in the same number of innings for Lincoln-Way Central.
Lincoln-Way West 11, Stagg 1 (6 inn.): Reese Cusack went 3 for 4 with two home runs, six RBIs and three runs for Lincoln-Way West.
Reed-Custer 4, Lisle 3: Sophia Moyers struck out nine and only gave up one earned run for Reed-Custer.
Minooka 15, Oswego East 6: The Indians compiled 21 hits as a team with Gracie Anderson (4 for 5, three RBIs) leading the effort.
Kaneland 9, Morris 6: Mylie Hughes was 3 for 4 with two RBIs at the plate, but gave up six earned runs in the circle for Morris.
Lemont 10, Oak Forest 0 (5 inn.): Sydney Kibbon surrendered just one hit with seven strikeouts while Emma Lagan went 3 for 3 with three RBIs.
Oswego 10, Plainfield North 0: Plainfield North managed just two hits.
Plainfield Central 8, Plainfield East 5: Sophia Patterson went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs for Plainfield Central. Plainfield East was led by Corinne Garmon, who went 3 for 4 with two RBIs.
Providence 3, Downers Grove North 1: M Robbins struck out 13 and the only run she allowed was unearned. Aleigh Hill led the Providence offense with a 3-for-3 day with one RBI.
Plainfield South 7, Romeoville 4: Hailie Boardman struck out 11 batters while seven players combined for 12 hits for Plainfield South. Rylee Teel had two hits for Romeoville.
Lockport 11, Sandburg 0 (5 inn.): Kelcie McGraw had five strikeouts while only allowing one hit while Addison Way went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs.
Seneca 6, St. Bede 0: Tessa Krull struck out 17 while only allowing one hit for Seneca while Lexie Buis had a two-run homer. Seneca is now 28-0 on the season.
Wilmington 12, Streator 7: Nina Egizio (3 for 3, three runs, two RBIs) and Addison Billingsley (3 for 4, four RBIs) led the effort for Wilmington.
Dwight 7, Woodland 0 (4 inn.): Dori Wilson hit a grand slam while Madi Ely struck out seven while only giving up one hit.
Yorkville 11, Bolingbrook 1 (5 inn.): Bolingbrook managed just three hits on the day.
Boys track and field
Seneca finishes third at Pontiac meet: The Irish finished with 36 points while Morris was fourth with 28.5.
Plainfield North wins two of three events at Twilight Distance Meet: Cal Anderson won the 1,600 meters while Dylan Araiza won the 3,200 for the Tigers. The 800 was won by Tyler Miller of Plainfield South.
Girls track and field
Coal City takes second in Last Chance Meet at St. Anne: The Coalers scored 109 points as a team. Evelyn Willis won the 400 and high jump, Ella Willis won the long jump and triple jump and Madelyn Castle won the 100 hurdles for the Coalers.
Seneca finishes third at Pontiac multi-team meet: The Irish finished with 26.5 points as a team while Morris finished fifth with 17.
Girls soccer
Andrew 3, Lemont 1: Lemont lost a tough nonconference matchup.
Boys tennis
Coal City 5, St. Bede 0: Martin Ramirez defeated Mark Rudenko while Tanner Shainbeat Noah Buck in singles. In doubles, Sam Sterba and Devon McVey bested Tyler Walsh and Abraham Wiesbrock before Dominick Chellino and Aidan Meister beat Isaac Kang and Westin Heersink. Carson Hart and Will Thompson closed it out and gave the Coalers the sweep with a win over Mason Ross and Yannis Yong.
Andrew 5, Joliet 2: Joliet Township lost a tough nonconference battle.