Nolan Lamoureux runs state’s fastest 800 for Lockport track: Friday’s Herald News Sports Roundup.

Boys track and field
Bill Jackson Invite: At Lockport, the host Porters finished fourth with 56.5 points. Plainfield South finished tied for eighth, Plainfield North finished 11th and Plainfield East 12th.
Nolan Lamoureux won the 800 in a state best time of 1:51.92. Hamdi Ayyash won the discus, and Jacob Soderstrom the pole vault for Lockport. The team of David Croom, Nasir Robinson, Shawn Harris and Jow Owusu won the 4x100 relay for Plainfield East.
Hinsdale Central McCarthy Invite: At Hinsdale, Lincoln-Way West ran second to meet champion Oak Park-River Forest and Lincoln-Way Central ran fifth. Austin Rowswell won the 200 and 400 meters and Brendan Vlasak won the 110 high and 300 low hurdles for West. Ryan Stiglic, Roswell, Chase Markowicz, and Michael Kennedy won the 4x100 relay and Stiglic, Markowicz, Kennedy and Zaven Johnson won the 4x200 relay for the Warriors. Deacon Weber won the discus for LWC.
Oswego East Invite: At Oswego, Lincoln-Way East ran second to the host Wolves. Lemont was fifth, Romeoville sixth and Joliet Central seventh. Joe Johnston won the 300 hurdles for East. Shaun Alexander took the triple jump for Romeoville. Nathaniel Gabriel won the 800 for Jolet Central. Daniel Foy won the pole vault and Daniel Jaquez the high jump for Lemont.
Ron Gummerson Track Classic: At Hoffman Estates, Minooka finished fourth in the overall team standings. Wyatt Stupak won the B division discus, and Parker Waddell placed second in the B division pole vault for Minooka.
Friday Night Lights at Clifton Central: At Clifton, Peotone ran second to Prairie Central with 107 points. The Blue Devils team of Benjamin Johnson, Jack Solomon, Logan Mather, and Tyler Walker won the 4x400 relay. Solomon, Johnson, Walker and Jack Allen won the 4x800 relay for Peotone.
Dwight Invite: At Dwight, the host Trojans won the team title with 94 points. Joe Faris won the 800, Rodolfo Moldonado the 3,200, Joseph Duffy the 110 hurdles, Ty Turner the 300 hurdles, Graham Meister the discus, and Collin Bachand won the long and triple jumps for Dwight.
Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Andrew 0: At New Lenox, Luke Mensik struck out three and allowed only two hits as the Knights took the SouthWest Suburban contest from the Thunderbolts. Conor McCabe had an RBI for LWC (14-7, 8-2).
Dwight 2, Hinckley-Big Rock 0: At Hinckley, Evan Cox and Jake Wilkey combined to strike out nine as the Trojans shut out the Royals in a nonconference contest. Cox and Owen Dunlap had RBIs for Dwight (21-9).
Lincoln-Way West 6, Lockport 1: At New Lenox, Anthony Vita went the distance allowing just two hits to lead the Warriors in the SWSC. Peyton Globke and Jackson Mansker had two hits each and a run batted in for LWW (20-5, 9-4). Logan Nagle had an RBI for Lockport (16-9, 6-5).
Morris 13, Oswego 7: At Morris, Jack Wheeler homered twice and drove in four to lead Morris (19-6) to the nonconference win. Griffin Zweeres had a pair of RBIs for Morris.
Reavis 5, Bolingbrook 3: At Bolingbrook, Adrian Hernandez had an RBI for the Raiders (4-18-1).
Reed-Custer 17, Seneca 1 (4 inn.): At Seneca, Landen Robinson had four hits as the Comets cruised by the Irish in a nonconference contest. Matt Kuban and Joe Bembenek had a pair of RBis each for R-C (15-10). Cody Clennon had an RBI for Seneca (8-19).
Softball
Herscher 3, Dwight 2 (11 inn.): At Dwight, Madi Ely went all 11 innings striking out six as the Trojans dropped the nonconference contest. Dori Wilson had four hits for Dwight (6-14).
Lincoln-Way Central 9, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: At New Lenox, Lisabella Dimitrijevic, Brooke Seppi and Jalese Hays combined to strike out 12 as the Knights remained atop the SWSC with the win. Hays Dimitrijevic and Kayla Doerre homered for LWC (22-1, 11-0).
Seneca 12, Manteno 1 (5 inn.): At Seneca, Emma Mino homered and drove in three as the Irish remained perfect at 26-0 with the win over the Panthers. Tessa Krull and Greyson Provance had a pair of RBIs for Seneca.
St. Laurence 1, Providence 0: At Burbank, Macie Robbins yielded just three hits as the Celtics (15-9, 9-3) dropped a Chicago Catholic League contest to the Vikings.
Plainfield Central 2, Waubonsie Valley 1: At Plainfield, Ava Sommerfeld and Jamie Crawford scored runs in the second and that was all that Kaylynn Howe would need as Central (12-12-1) won the nonconference contest.
Morris 12, Wilmington 6: At Morris, the hosts broke the game open with six in the sixth to take the nonconference contest. Mylie Hughes drove in three to lead Morris (19-6) to the win. Karson Dransfeldt, Came Pfeifer and Ella Urbansek had a pair of RBis for Morris. Ally Allgood had a pair of RBIs for Wilmington (19-6).
Girls track and field
Dwight Invite: At Dwight, the Trojans finished second to Flanagan-Cornell. Brooklynn Todd won the 1,600 meters, Isabella Bunting won the shot put and discus, and Delaney Boucher took the triple jump for Dwight.
Friday Night Lights at Clifton Central: At Clifton, Petone ran to a third-place finish with 77 points. Terrynn Clott won the discus and took second in the shot put for Peotone.
Girls lacrosse
Downers Grove North 16, Lincoln-Way Central 10: At New Lenox, LWC fell to 7-6 with the loss to the Trojans.
Nazareth 21, Minooka 7: At Minooka, Minooka fell to the Roadrunners.
Boys volleyball
Riverside-Brookfield 2, Plainfield East 0: At Villa Park, the Bengals fell to the Bulldogs, 25-22, 25-19 at the Willowbrook Invite.
Hinsdale Central 2, Plainfield East 1: At Villa Park, East lost a three-game battle to the Red Devils, 25-19, 18-25, 14-16 at the Willowbrook Invite.
Cathedral (IN) 2, Lincoln-Way East 0: At Fishers, IN, the Griffins fell in Indiana 25-14, 25-19.
Glenbard South 2, Joliet Catholic 0: At Glen Ellyn, the Hillmen fell to the Raiders, 25-23, 25-23.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way East 8, Schaumburg 5: At Schaumburg, the Griffins closed out the regular season at 21-9 with the win.