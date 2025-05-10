Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad fundraiser falling short of previous years

Members of the Department of Veterans Affairs Memorial Squad present the flags for the 23rd Annual Memorial Day Ceremony at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Monday, May 30, 2022 in Elwood. Registration for the 2025 John Whiteside Memorial Golf Outing on June 25 at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet is now open. (Gary Middendorf/Gary Middendorf)

The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad in Elwood has only one fundraiser a year.

And so far, tickets sales and sponsorships for the John Whiteside Memorial Golf Outing on June 25 are down from past years, said Sharon Eck, coordinator of the golf outing and a volunteer member of the memorial squad since 2016.

Unfortunately, “the cost of everything has gone up,” including the cost for both the golf outing at Inwood Golf Course in Joliet and the dinner, Eck said.

A buffet dinner with cash bar will follow at D’Amore Banquet Hall, 113 Republic Ave. in Joliet.

“By this time last year – and even in 2023 – we had a lot of sponsorships,” Eck said. “You really see it with inflation. People do not have the money.”

Eck said some people who previously sponsored $1,000 can only commit $150 this year – and reservations for golf are down by one-third, she said.

“It’s really hurting us right now,” Eck said. “We don’t get any government funding. This is our one and only fundraiser for the year. I want it to be successful.”

“It’s really hurting us right now. We don’t get any government funding. This is our one and only fundraiser for the year. I want it to be successful.” — Sharon Eck, coordinator of the golf outing and volunteer member of the Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad in Elwood

What is the memorial squad?

Since 2003, the memorial squad has provided honorably discharged veterans a military ceremonial burial service at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood at no charge for families who request it, Eck said in 2023.

The Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery Memorial Squad has about 120 members, divided into squads – two squads for each service – and 12 to 15 services are typically held at the cemetery each day, Eck said.

The cost for each uniform is about $1,200, which includes pieces for any type of weather, she said.

“We provide these services every day of the week, regardless of weather conditions,” Eck said. “We are out there in the rain, below zero, freezing rain. So we have to be prepared. We have to dress appropriately for the weather.”

Members only pay for their gloves and boots, Eck said. The squad pays for the rest – everything from the operating supplies to the ammunition for the M1 Garand rifles, which are used during the services, she said.

The rifles are old, so they need to be cleaned after service and are expensive to keep in good working order, Eck has said.

Eck said the squad occasionally receives monetary gifts from families during the year, “but you can’t depend on that.”

How to help

The John Whiteside Memorial Golf Outing has new sponsorship opportunities that Eck said she hopes will increase interest.

The new Platinum Plus sponsorship for $2,000 includes a foursome and dinner, she said. The $1,500 dinner sponsorship (limit three) comes with signage at the dinner and a table display of the business’ promotional items, Eck said.

A variety of smaller sponsorships also are available, as well as a lunch sponsor for $400 (limit two), which is new for 2025, Eck said.

“We’re also excited to be hosting our dinner at D’Amore Banquet Hall in Joliet this year, as our event has grown, and we’ve outgrown other dinner venues,” Eck said. “The owner has been very generous with the menu and wonderful to work with.”

Also new this year is a crazy shorts contest – but that’s just for fun, Eck said.

“Every year, I see some of our golfers wearing some wild shorts,” she said. “I thought [about] how fun it would be to offer a crazy shorts contest.”

The winner will be announced at the banquet dinner.

Eck said she is thankful for everyone who has supported the squad over the years.

“It’s amazing how many people have a heart for the veterans,” Eck said.

For more information on the golf outing, call Eck at 815-600-2955 or visit AbrahamLincolnMemorialSquad.org.

For information on the memorial squad, call 815-474-0321.