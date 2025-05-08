Lincoln-Way Central baseball, softball, lacrosse earn wins: Wednesday’s Herald News sports roundup

Baseball
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 4: At New Lenox, Austin Welsh lined a single to center, scoring Filippo Baratta and Liam Arsich with the tying and winning runs as the Knights rallied for the Southwest Suburban Conference win. Arisch and Will Kedzior combined to strike out seven for LWC (12-7, 7-2).
Peotone 2, Beecher 1: At Peotone, Ruben Velasco cranked a two-run home run in the first inning and it held up as the Blue Devils won in a nonconference contest. Josh Barta went the distance, striking out seven for Peotone (9-15).
Lockport 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 2: At Bourbonnais, Justin VanderTuck drove in a pair of runs to help lead the Porters to the SWSC win over the Boilermakers. Logan Nagle and Adam Kozak added RBIs for Lockport (15-8, 5-4).
Joliet Catholic 6, Marist 1: At Joliet, Ryan Yurisich doubled and drove in three to lead the Hillmen to the win in East Suburban Catholic Conference. Ian Campbell struck out seven for JCA (13-11, 7-3).
Lincoln-Way East 7, Stagg 4: At Frankfort, Evan Riff doubled and drove in a pair to lead the Griffins to the SWSC win over the Chargers. Jack Bauer, Bryson Das, Owen Lense and Graham Johnson combined to fan seven for East (21-4, 10-2).
Morris 6, Kaneland 1: At Morris, Jack Wheeler struck out six and drove in a pair to lead Morris to the Interstate 8 win over the Knights. Griffin Zweeres also drove in a pair for Morris (17-6, 10-0).
Dwight 16, Midland 0 (4 inn.): At Midland, the Trojans plated 11 in the second inning and cruised to the win in the Tri-County Conference. Ayden Collum had a pair of hits and drove in five to lead Dwight (20-8, 8-6).
Lemont 5, Hinsdale Central 3 (8 inn.): At Hinsdale, Matt Devoy and Shea Glotzbach scored on an error in the top of the eighth to lift Lemont to the nonconference win. Devoy had a pair of doubles and Jacob Parr had a pair of RBIs for Lemont (20-3-1).
Lincoln-Way West 1, Andrew 1 (11 inn.) At Tinley Park, the Warriors and Thunder Bolts will resume on Thursday. Jackson Mansker had the lone RBI for West.
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 7, Lincoln-Way West 6 (8 inn.): At New Lenox, Bella Dimitrijevic homered in the top of the eighth to lead the first-place Knights to the win in the SWSC. Mia Degliomini had three hits for Central (20-1, 10-0). Molly Finn and Paige Seivert homered for West (16-9, 5-6).
Morris 14, Rochelle 0 (5 inn.): At Rochelle, Cami Pfeifer had four hits and drove in three runs to lead Morris to the Interstate 8 win. Macie Ferguson added a pair of RBIs and Tessa Cryder struck out seven for Morris (17-7, 3-5).
Lemont 2, Argo 0: At Mila Mardjetko struck out 10 to lead Lemont to the win in the South Suburban. Natalie Pacyga and Emma Logan had RBis for Lemont (16-7, 11-1).
Beecher 2, Peotone 0: At Peotone, the Blue Devils were no-hit in their nonconference contest. Sophie Klawitter struck out 15 for Peotone (12-11).
Joliet West 16, Bolingbrook 7: At Joliet, Madaline Woods doubled and tripled as part of a four-hit, three RBI day as West captured the Southwest Prairie Conference win. Caitlin Jadron had five hits for the Tigers (4-19, 2-9). Miley Arteaga and Mercy Hanny had a pair of RBIs each for Bolingbrook (4-18, 2-8).
Grant Park 7, Reed-Custer 6: At Braidwood, the Comets rallied with a pair of runs in the bottom of the seventh but came up short in the nonconference thriller. Amber Syc and Mackenzie Foote had a pair of RBIs each for R-C (9-14).
Joliet Catholic 4, Nazareth Academy 1: At LaGrange Park, Nina Sebahar allowed just three hits and struck out eight as the Angels won in the ESCC. Addison Fanter had a pair of RBIs for JCA (16-9, 6-4).
Lockport 17, Stagg 0 (4 inn.): At Palos Hills, Bridget Faut threw a no-hitter and faced only two over the minimum as the Porters won in the SWSC. Kelcie McGraw homered and drove in three and Marcy Curry, Marie Baranowski and Liliana Janeczko had a pair of RBIs for Lockport (17-9, 7-4).
Oswego 14, Plainfield East 0 (5 inn.): At Plainfield, Natalie Urata, Avery Welsh and Iliana Smith had hits for the Bengals (15-9, 8-2) in the SPC contest.
Oswego East 7, Plainfield Central 6: At Plainfield, a four-run fifth inning from the Wolves took the contest from the Wildcats in the SPC. Emma Sommerfeld and Sophia Patterson had a pair of RBIs for Central (11-11-1, 5-4).
Providence Catholic 5, Loyola Academy 3: At Wilmette, freshman Macie Robbins struck out nine as the Celtics won in the Chicago Catholic League over the Ramblers. Bella Olszta had a pair of RBIs for PC (15-7, 9-2).
Lincoln-Way East 3, Sandburg 1: At Frankfort, Mackenzie Bacha drove in two runs to lead the Griffins in the SWSC win over the Eagles. Jessi Szafoni and Mia Balta combined to strikeout 14 while allowing just five hits for East (21-2, 8-2).
Yorkville 10, Romeoville 0 (6 inn.): At Romeoville, Jenna Durava, Lillian Roberts, and Madai Valdez-Juarez had hits for Romeoville (4-13, 2-8).
Boys track and field
Bolingbrook 127, Thornwood 17, Rich Township 16: At Bolingbrook, Bruce Duncan III won the 100- and 400-meter races to lead the Raiders to the tri-meet win. Devin Cathey won the long jump, Logan Matlock the pole vault and Peyton Brooks the shot put for Bolingbrook.
Girls track and field
East Suburban Catholic Championships: At Chicago, Joliet Catholic placed fourth in the team race with 86.5 points to meet winner Benet. Symone Holman won the 100- and 200-meter dashes and anchored the 4x100 relay team that included Alexa Luz, Liz Cardwell and Paris Duncan-Djondo.
Girls soccer
Oswego East 4, Joliet West 1: At Joliet, the Tigers fell to the Wolves in an SPC contest.
Sycamore 4, Morris 0: At Morris, in a battle of two of the top teams in the Interstate 8, the Spartans shut out Morris.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 28, Mt. Carmel 7: At New Lenox, the Warriors closed out the regular season with a 20-7 record after beating the Caravan.
Neuqua Valley 16, Lockport 9: At Lockport, the Porters fell to 6-20 with the loss to the Wildcats.
Girls water polo
Neuqua Valley 9, Lockport 8: At Lockport, the Porters (13-10) dropped a tight one to the Wildcats.
Boys lacrosse
Dunlap 13, Minooka 5: At Dunlap, the Indians fell to the Eagles.
Lincoln-Way West 13, Lockport 5: At New Lenox, the Knights edged the Porters in an SWSC matchup.
Girls lacrosse
Lincoln-Way Central 16, Lockport 15: At New Lenox, the Knights were one better than the Porters in the SWSC.