Geneva police to participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day April 25

Geneva police will collect expired or unwanted prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 as part of the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day. (MetroCreative)

The Geneva Police Department will accept unwanted or expired prescription medications from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, April 25 as part of the National Drug Take Back Day, officials announced in a news release.

The collection service is free and anonymous, with no questions asked.

After 2 p.m. the Police Department will return to its regular policy of accepting unused medication only from Geneva residents, according to the release.

People can turn in their medications to the records specialist at the front desk at 20 Police Plaza.

These medications should not be flushed down the toilet or sink because they could end up in local drinking water supplies. Turning in old medications prevents pill abuse and theft of potentially dangerous expired, unused and unwanted prescription drugs in the home.

Items to be accepted are: prescription medications, medication samples, over-the-counter medications, vitamins, pet medications, non-controlled DEA drugs and vape pens with the batteries removed.

Police are not responsible for removing vape batteries.

Pills should be removed from their original container by pouring them directly into a plastic bag.

Pills in blister packs can remain in the plastic but should be taken out of their boxes. Liquids will only be collected if properly sealed in their original container.

People should take any empty prescription bottles and boxes that may contain any personal information back home, according to the release.

Police will not accept ointments, illegal substances or narcotics, thermometers, IV bags, sharps or needles, bloody or infectious waste or empty containers.

Starting in 2010, this initiative by the DEA seeks to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, according to the release.

Flushing medications down a toilet or sink can end up in local drinking water supplies, while improper storage increases the risk of abuse.

In 2025, 4,472 police agencies participated, with 4,590 collection sites. They collected 620,321 pounds or 310 tons of discarded medications, according to the DEA website, dea.gov.

The total weight of all take back days since the DEA started the initiative in 2010: 19,820,761 pounds or 9,910 tons.

More information is available online at deadiversion.usdoj.gov.