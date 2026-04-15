Crews keep garage fire from spreading to adjoining home near Richmond

A fire broke out in an attached garage near Richmond Tuesday.

The Richmond Township Fire Protection District was called to a structure fire on Keystone Road near Richmond at 8:49 a.m. Tuesday and learned en route it was a garage attached to “an occupied house,” officials said in a news release Wednesday.

Fire crews found light smoke coming from the service door of the attached garage when they arrived and found a small fire inside.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and did overhaul and ventilation. Officials said searches found no victims and the fire did not extend beyond the inside of the garage. Nobody was injured, according to the release.

The investigation into the fire is pending.

“The Richmond Township Fire Protection District reminds all residents to have working smoke alarms, carbon monoxide detectors, and to consider installing residential fire sprinklers for your home and attached garage,” according to the release.