Joliet’s Rialto Theatre launches fundraising campaign ahead of 100th anniversary year celebrations

FILE – The Rialto Square Theatre now has a mural on the back of the building facing Scott Street proclaiming the 100th anniversary in 2026 of both the Joliet theater and Route 66. (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

The Rialto Square Theatre in Joliet is preparing for an historic year as it marks its centennial year in 2026.

To help the theatre move forward, its launching its annual 1926 Campaign – named for the year the theatre first opened its doors a vaudeville movie palace.

“The theatre is also facing one of the most difficult challenges in its history, ” the theatre said in its announcement regarding the campaign.

In late summer 2024, an asbestos-related issue was discovered at the Rialto.

The entire Rialto Square Theatre building in Joliet was closed in August because of an extended investigation into an asbestos violation in July.

The Rialto Square marquee Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Illinois Environmental Protection Agency inspectors responded to a complaint and found three bags with materials containing asbestos not stored properly by a contractor working at the building.

The theater already had been closed for July and August because of an asbestos removal project that led to the IEPA inspection

The theater had to temporarily close and conducted emergency environmental remediation. It reopened in October.

The theater has incurred more than $2 million in abatement, compliance, and legal expenses – “unbudgeted costs that have placed significant strain on our operations. While the Rialto is pursuing legal remedies and hoping to recover some or all these funds, that process takes time,” the theatre said in its release.

The Rialto is asking the community, patrons and partners to support the annual campaign with all donations going directly to fund ongoing theater operations and essential capital improvements, preservation and maintenance in addition to programming, according to the theater.

Donors are encouraged to give $19.26 or more to honor history and help continue the theater’s mission. Donors will also help raise awareness for the theater’s upcoming centennial celebration.

Donations can be made online at https://rialtosquare.com/1926campaign/, or by mail (checks only) to Rialto Square Theatre Foundation, 15 E. Van Buren St, Joliet, IL 60432