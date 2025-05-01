Joliet Slammers preview food and beverage menu, special events ahead of season opener

Noelli’s Cheesecake in Cup is a new food vendor for the Joliet Slammers 2025 baseball season. (Photo by. Jessie Molloy)

Joliet — The Joliet Slammers hosted a preview event for their upcoming season’s ballpark offerings, including food and beverages and some upcoming events, on Thursday.

The team’s season officially kicks off against the Schaumburg Boomers at home on Friday, May 9 with fireworks to cap off the evening.

New on the menu

Several new additions will be found on this year’s ballpark menu and they were showcased Thursday.

Noelli’s Cheesecake in Cup is a new vendor this year.

Some other new offerings include duck and bacon wanton, bone-in chicken wings with several dipping sauces such as parmesean garlic, Korean barbecue and Nashville hot sauce and a new burger.

Joel Sigel, food and beverage director for the Joliet Slammers baseball operations, gets ready to bring out a tray of burgers at the team's season preview event at the stadium on Thursday, May 1, 2025. (Photo by Jessie Molloy)

Theme nights and promotions

Throughout the season, fans will also be able to enjoy many special theme nights featuring unique activities and coordinated decorations and entertainment themed around movies and music.

Some of the highlights for the upcoming season will include Pickleball Night on May 24, Star Wars Night on June 7, Ghostbusters Night on June 26, and Princess and Superhero Night on July 19. Coordinated and themed outfits are encouraged for music and movie nights.

The stadium will also host several nights honoring different cultural touch points including Women in Sports Day on June 8, Pride at the Ballpark night on June 18, and Honoring the Negro Leagues night on June 24.