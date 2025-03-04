Joliet Slammers announce promotional dates for upcoming season

Joliet Slammers player David Harrison signs a ball for fans during the Slammers home opener in Joliet on Friday May 10, 2024. (Adam Jomant for Shaw Local News Network/Adam Jomant)

The Joliet Slammers released the second round of promotions for the upcoming season, featuring a diverse range of theme nights.

These nights were created to incorporate the diversity of the community and provide new experiences for Slammers fans. according to the release from the Slammers announcing the events.

“For 2025, we wanted to make sure our promo schedule reflected all the Joliet community with a little something for everyone when they enter the gates,” Vice President of Sales and Marketing Night Train Veeck said in the release.

Joliet Slammers had a record attendance at Duly Health & Care Stadium for the Bill Murray bobblehead giveaway night on Saturday July 6, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

The Slammers’ season will begin on Friday, May 9 against the Schaumburg Boomers with the Home Opener and Fireworks Night. Gates will open at 5:35 p.m., with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

The following is a new lineup of theme nights:

May 15: Slammers Around The World - Get ready to travel the globe at Slammers Around The World. Fans can experience the sounds and flavors of different countries as we bring international fun to the ballpark.

May 24: Pickleball At The Slammers - Grab your paddles and join the fun as the Slammers serve up a game of pickleball in the heart of the stadium.

June 10: Kids Run The Ballpark - From announcing lineups to leading ballpark cheers, young fans will be running the stadium. They will manage the scoreboard, on-field games, and even toss out the first pitch. It’s a night where the next generation of Slammers fans get to call the shots.

June 24: Honoring The Negro Leagues - A night of tribute, pride, and baseball history. The night will celebrate “the incredible players and legacy of the Negro Leagues with exciting games and heartfelt remembrance,” according to the release.

June 26: Ghostbusters - Get ready for a night of ghostly adventures, as the Slammers call in the Windy City Ghostbusters to help tackle the paranormal. The ballpark will be transformed into a haunted haven with proton packs, eerie in-game effects, and “a thrilling ghost-hunting experience,” according to the release.

July 6: Big Splash Day - It’s a day of water games, refreshing cool-downs, and baseball thrills for the whole family.

Aug. 9: Slammers Smackdown - The Slammers are bringing a wrestling-inspired showdown, with in-game components featuring high-flying moves, body slams, and smackdown-style movements throughout the evening. A wrestling event will be held after the game.

Aug. 30: Dia de los Muertos - Come out for a spirited celebration of life and legacy with Dia de los Muertos at the ballpark. The evening will be filled with music, vibrant decorations, and festive flavors for fans to honor their ancestors.

Promotion dates and giveaways are subject to change. Additional ticket packages and giveaways will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the release.

Season, group, firework plans, and suite packages are still available for the 2025 season, according to the Slammers. For information on schedules and ticket packages, visit www.jolietslammers.com or call 815-722-2287.