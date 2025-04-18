Lockport man charged with first-degree murder of wife

A Lockport man has been charged with the 2024 murder of his wife.

About 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Eric Strasser, 62, was taken to the Will County jail on a charge of the first-degree murder of Rosy Strasser, 51, who was found dead from a gunshot wound in a bathroom at a residence in the 900 block of McKinley Court on May 1, 2024.

Eric Strasser was the only person who was present at the time officers arrived, according to a statement from the Lockport Police Department. He identified himself as the 911 caller.

“Eric Strasser was immediately identified as a suspect in Rosy’s death, and, after an exhaustive investigation, Lockport Police Detectives were able to develop sufficient probable cause to arrest Eric,” police said.

Eric Strasser’s first court appearance is set for Monday morning in front of Will County Judge Amy Bertano-Tomczak.

Court records show Eric Strasser filed a petition for divorce on April 29, 2024 and it was dismissed on May 22, 2024.