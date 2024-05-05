Police investigate death of Lockport woman

The Lockport Police Law Enforcement Center is seen in this file photo. (Gary Middendorf/gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com)

Lockport Police are investigating the death of a Lockport woman that occurred last week.

Rosy V. Strasser, 51, was “the victim of an apparent gunshot wound,” according to a news release issued last week by the Will County Coroner’s Office.

She was pronounced dead at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of McKinley Court in Lockport, according to the release. An autopsy took place Thursday, May 2. The final cause of death will be determined pending the autopsy results, as well as toxicology and police reports.