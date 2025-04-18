April 18, 2025
Shaw Local
Lincoln-Way East brings in former UIC coach Luke Yaklich to lead boys basketball program

By J.T. Pedelty
Illinois-Chicago head coach Luke Yaklich coaches during a Flames victory over Northern Illinois. On Friday, Lincoln-Way East announced the hiring of Yaklich to lead the Griffins program.

Lincoln-Way East High School announced late Friday morning the hiring of former University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) head men’s basketball coach Luke Yaklich as the next head coach of the Griffins.

In four seasons as head coach at UIC, Yaklich led the Flames to a 47-70 record.

Prior to that, he was a collegiate assistant at Texas, Michigan and Illinois State universities. That followed a successful run in Illinois high school basketball that included a regional championship at Joliet West following stints at his alma mater La Salle-Peru and Sterling high schools.

“LW East is excited to announce the hiring of Coach Luke Yaklich as our boys basketball coach. ...” Lincoln-Way East posted on X (formerly Twitter) late Friday morning. “Welcome to Frankfort to Coach and his wife Amy!”

The Griffins posted an 18-12 record last season in the final campaign of longtime coach Rich Kolimas’ tenure. Kolimas went 325-303 with two Class 4A regional titles over his 23 seasons at Lincoln-Way East before retiring at the end of last season.

