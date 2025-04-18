Lincoln-Way East brings in former UIC coach Luke Yaklich to lead boys basketball program

Illinois-Chicago head coach Luke Yaklich coaches during a Flames victory over Northern Illinois. On Friday, Lincoln-Way East announced the hiring of Yaklich to lead the Griffins program. (Mark Black)

Lincoln-Way East High School announced late Friday morning the hiring of former University of Illinois-Chicago (UIC) head men’s basketball coach Luke Yaklich as the next head coach of the Griffins.

In four seasons as head coach at UIC, Yaklich led the Flames to a 47-70 record.

Prior to that, he was a collegiate assistant at Texas, Michigan and Illinois State universities. That followed a successful run in Illinois high school basketball that included a regional championship at Joliet West following stints at his alma mater La Salle-Peru and Sterling high schools.

“LW East is excited to announce the hiring of Coach Luke Yaklich as our boys basketball coach. ...” Lincoln-Way East posted on X (formerly Twitter) late Friday morning. “Welcome to Frankfort to Coach and his wife Amy!”

LW East is excited to announce the hiring of Coach Luke Yaklich as our Boys Basketball Coach. His high school coaching stops include LaSalle-Peru, Sterling, & Joliet West. His college resume includes ISU, Michigan, Texas, & UIC. Welcome to Frankfort to Coach and his wife Amy! pic.twitter.com/iKAzO9qEVb — LW East Athletics (@LWEastAthletics) April 18, 2025

The Griffins posted an 18-12 record last season in the final campaign of longtime coach Rich Kolimas’ tenure. Kolimas went 325-303 with two Class 4A regional titles over his 23 seasons at Lincoln-Way East before retiring at the end of last season.