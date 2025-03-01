Lincoln-Way East can’t quite keep up with Rich Township, 74-67

FRANKFORT – Brenden Sanders was in tears, and he was not alone.

Lincoln-Way East’s boys basketball team took its 74-67 Class 4A regional final loss at home to Rich Township hard. The Griffins were playing not only for themselves, but to extend the coaching career of Rich Kolimas, who is retiring from District 210 at the end of the school year, for at least one more game.

“They made us speed it up,” Sanders said of the fast-paced Raptors, choking up. “They picked up the intensity, and we weren’t ready for it.”

Sanders had scored all 14 of his points in the second half, but the Raptors erased the Griffins’ 40-30 halftime lead in the third quarter and ran away with the victory in the fourth. With a press as formidable as an all-night dry cleaners and passing prowess that bordered on the surreal, Rich (22-8) was too much for the Griffins (18-12).

“Here at home, in a Friday night game like this, we wanted the best outcome, and we didn’t get it,” said Sanders, who added 10 rebounds.

Two key stretches turned the tide for the Raptors.

They crashed the inside for five baskets at the end of the third quarter and the start of the fourth, including jams by Al Brooks Jr. (18 points) and Nyshawn Turner (16 points). Brooks’ layup 11 seconds into the final quarter lifted the Raptors back into the lead, and while there were two ties and two lead-changes after that, the trend was obvious.

It was made certain on back-to-back baskets with less than 90 seconds left by Brooks, who sped down the lane for a basket, and Kavon Ammons after an East miss.

“The kids gave it all they could, and that’s all you ask for,” Kolimas said. “We didn’t back away. It’s like, ‘Can you slow that team down? No!’ So we’ve got to play at their pace, and we did. We were confident shooting the ball. We got a nice lead (on 54% first-half shooting), but their defense. … We turned it over and had a hard time scoring in that third quarter, and they got a little bit more confidence. They’re so long and athletic.

“We tried to mix up a man and zone to keep them uncomfortable, but a lot of times they didn’t care.”

Jayden Williams led the Raptors with 19 points.

Sophomore Evan Riff led the Griffins with 19, all in the first half.

“This afternoon, I was teaching writing to Evan, and tonight he’s hitting 3s in a regional final,” said Kolimas, beaming. “That’s high school basketball. I’m a teacher first and a coach second.

“We lost 50 points out the door after last season, but these kids came together. Luke Vetter, what a great leader he is. And Brenden Sanders had an outstanding season. He was always our defensive stopper and came on offensively. And Will Buchanan stayed with the program.”

Kolimas, entering the IBCA Hall of Fame later this spring, thus ends his 24-year career at East.

“I’ve never taken it for granted,” Kolimas said. “I love the game, and I love the kids. It’s just been a joy to be here. I’ve been blessed. It’s been outstanding.”

Rich Township plays Marist at home in Wednesday’s sectional semifinal.