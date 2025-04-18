Lemont dominates for baseball victory: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Lemont 11, Evergreen Park (5 inn.): Brett Tucker and Shea Glotzbach each homered to lead Lemont to a South Suburban Conference victory.
Tucker and Glotzbach each drove in three runs. Jacob Parr went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Matt Devoy drove in two runs.
Cannon Madej allowed just two hits and one run and struck out 10 through five innings on the mound.
Plainfield Central 11, Plainfield North 0 (5 inn.): Kyle Perry went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and three runs scored to help the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
JT Augustyniak went 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Tyler Gadomski struck out five in five innings.
Plainfield South 7, Bolingbrook 0: Cameron Kelliher went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored and the Cougars picked up a Southwest Prairie Conference victory.
Adrian Perez had an RBI. Pablo Herrera struck out 15 through five innings pitched on the mound.
Providence 14, Hanover Central 3 (Ind.): Enzo Infelise homered twice and the Celtics got off to a hot start during a Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament win.
Infelise drove in six runs. Eddie Olszta homered and drove in three runs. Declan Kane went 3 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
Cooper Eggert got the win on the mound, striking out six through five innings on the mound.
Dwight 11, St. Bede 3: Ayden Collom went 4 for 4 at the plate with 3 RBIs and two runs scored and the Trojans picked up a Tri-County Conference victory.
Owen Dunlap went 2 for 2 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Ryan Bumpous drove in two runs. Joey Starks struck out eight through five innings on the mound.
Oswego 6, Romeoville 2: Dylan King went 1 for 2 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored and the Panthers won a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Donny Williams drove in a run. Aiden Jaquez struck out six through seven innings of work on the mound.
Lincoln-Way Central 10, Sandburg 0 (5 inn.): Peyton Ablin homered and drove in four runs to help the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Shawn Mowry droove in two runs and Filippo Baratta and Conor McCabe each scored two.
Homewood-Flossmoor 4, Lincoln-Way West 3: Michael Pettit went 2 for 3 at the plate with a triple and an RBI but the Warriors fell in Southwest Suburban Conference action.
Quinten Lange drove in a run. Pettit struck out five through six innings of work on the mound.
Oak Park-River Forest 2, Joliet Catholic 0: The Hilltoppers fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Yorkville 13, Joliet Central 0 (5 inn.): The Steelmen fell early and couldn’t get on the board during a Southwest Prairie Conference matchup.
Serena 5, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Panthers fell short in nonconference action.
Softball
Lincoln-Way Central 4, Andrew 0: Lisabella Dimitrijevic pitched a perfect game and struck out 14 to lead the Knights to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
Jaimee Bolduc, Kayla Doerre and Mia Degliomini each had an RBI and doubled.
Lemont 9, Evergreen Park 2: Natalie Pacyga went 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs for Lemont during a South Suburban Conference victory.
Maya Hollendoner went 1 for 2 with a double and McKenna Crane went 1 for 1. Sydney Kibbon got the win on the mound, allowing five hits through four innings.
Coal City 15, Lisle 1 (5 inn.): The Coalers dominated game one and scored eight runs in the second inning during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Addison Hodgen went 3 for 3 with a homer and four RBIs. Khloe Picard drove in four runs and Addison Harvey went 4 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and two runs scored.
Coal City 7, Lisle 0 (5 inn.): Khloe Picard homered and the Coalers got the shutout in game two during an Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Kaycee Graf, Addison Harvey, Juliana Covington and Masyn Kuder all had an RBI. Kuder struck out five through 4⅓ innings pitched.
Plainfield South 5, Joliet West 2: Sydney Unyi homered and drove in four runs for the Cougars during a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Gracie Semega drove in a run and Giana Zumdahl and Hailie Boardman each collected two hits. Boardman struck out eight through seven innings pitched.
Lockport 10, Sandburg 0 (5 inn.): Rheanna Slavicek went 2 for 2 at the plate with two RBIs and two runs scored for the Porters during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Kelcie McGraw, Liliana Janeczko and Bridget Faut each drove in two runs. Faut struck out eight through five innings on the mound.
Plainfield Central 9, Romeoville 0: Ava Sommerfeld went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored to help the Wildcats to a Southwest Prairie Conference win.
Ava Zitello drove in two runs. Kierney Latarewicz struck out four through 6⅔ innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 12, Stagg 0 (5 inn.): Hannah Borchert and Madi Lukasik both homered for the Warriors during a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Borchert drove in four runs and scored three. Abby Brueggmann drove in three runs and Reese Rourke went 3 for 4 at the plate with an RBI and two runs scored.
Marian Catholic 4, Peotone 2: Autumn Clay and Caelan Farmer each drove in a run but the Blue Devils fell in nonconference play.
Sophie Klawitter struck out 10 through six innings pitched.
Oswego 21, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn.): The Raiders fell early and couldn’t come back in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
Serena 3, Gardner-South Wilmington 0: The Panthers couldn’t get on the board in nonconference play.
Boys track and field
Plano Invite: Aurora Central Catholic took first with 96 points, Plano took second with 91 points and Coal City took fifth with 74 points in a 10-team meet.
For Plano, Tristan Meszaros won the 100 (10.87).
For the Coalers, Julian Micetich won the 110 hurdles (15.67) and the 300 hurdles (42.74), Parker Jacovec won the long jump (6.43m) and Alexander Collins won the triple jump (12.34m).
Lemont Invite: Providence took first with 108 points, Lemont took third with 88.5 points and Joliet Catholic took eighth with 28 points in a 10-team meet.
For the Celtics, Luke Leverett won the 100, the 4x100 relay won, the 4x200 relay won and the 4x800 won.
For Lemont, Gavin Abad won the 800 and Daniel Foy won pole vault.
Watseka Invite: Bismarck took first place with 180 points and Peotone took seventh with 28.5 points in an eight-team meet.
For the Blue Devils, Greyson Denny took second in the 3,200 (11:50.35).
Lane Tech Invite: Mundelein took first place with 143 points and Plainfield North took a close second place with 142 in a six-team meet.
For the Tigers, the 4x100 won, the 4x200 won, Thomas Pena won shot put and Cameron Ring won pole vault.
Naperville North Invite: The hosts took first with 337 points and Romeoville took seventh with 145 points in an eight-team meet.
Girls track and field
Plano Invite: Plano took first with 111 points and Coal City took fifth with 59 points in a 10-team meet.
For the Coalers, Madelyn Castle won the 300 hurdles (51.07), Evelyn Wills won the high jump (1.47m) and Ella Wills won the triple jump (9.46m).
Lemont Invite: Lemont took first with 144 points, Plainfield South took third with 81 points, Joliet Catholic took fourth with 74 points and Providence took tenth with 15 points in an 11-team meet.
For Lemont, Cassie Cunningham won the 800, the 4x800 won, Ashley Wrublik won the shot put and Christiana Ostrander won the discus.
For the Cougars, the 4x200 won.
For the Angels, Symone Holman won the 100 and long jump, Alexa Luz won the 200, Carolina Gallegos won the 3,200 and the 4x100 won.
For the Celtics, Kathryn Flynn won the pole vault.
Watseka Invite: Bismarck took first place with 152 points and Peotone took seventh with 47 points in a seven-team meet.
For the Blue Devils, Celeste Richards won the 1,600 (5:45.80). Terrrynn Clott took second in shot put (10.51m) and first in discus (31.49m).
Hillcrest Invite: Tinley Park took first place with 87.67 and Romeoville took seventh with 53.5 points in a 16-team meet.
For the Spartans, Sophia Flowers won the 3,200-meter run.
Minooka Invite: Homewood-Floosmoor took first place with 151.5 points, Lincoln-Way East took third with 96.5, Minooka took fourth with 71, and Lincoln-Way Central took fifth with 54 points in an eight-team meet.
For the Griffins, Alaina Steele won the 400, Kyra Hayden won the 300 hurdles and the 4x400 meter relay won.
For Minooka, Erin Meadows won the 100, Natalie Nahs won the 800, Maya Ledesma won the 1,600 and the 4x800 won.
For the Knights, Keira Faxel won the 3,200.
Barrington Invite: The hosts won with 111 points and Plainfield North took third with 96 points in a 12-team meet.
For the Cougars, Taylor McClain won the 200, the 4x100 won and the 4x200 won.
Yorkville Invite: The hosts took first with 188 points and Plainfield Central took fifth with 69 points in an eight-team meet.
Downers Grove North Invite: Mt. Prospect took first with 133 points and Joliet Central took 15th with seven points in a 15-team meet.
Girls soccer
Reed-Custer 5, Manteno 2: Gwen Stewart had four goals for the Comets during the Illinois Central Eight Conference victory.
Stewart had an assist, Aurora Haake had a goal and two assists and Margaret Dockery had 14 saves in net.
Coal City 3, Streator 1: Kylee Kennell had two goals for the Coalers during an Illinois Central Eight Conference win.
Anayi Mayorga scored one and Chloe Pluger had eight saves in net.
Lockport 2, Lemont 1: The Porters scored a late one in the final two minutes to put them ahead for the Lockport Tournament victory.
Boys volleyball
Lake Park 2, Lincoln-Way Central 0: The Knights fell and couldn’t come back in Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic tournament action, 15-12, 23-25.
Lincoln-Way Central 2, Walter Payton College Prep 0: The Knights got the shutout and win in Wheaton Warrenville South Tiger Classic tournament play, 25-11, 25-17.
Notable players include Ben Pryor with 12 kills, Braeden Fawcett with 13 kills and Braeden Fiore with 31 assists.
Boys water polo
Lincoln-Way West 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 3: At Flossmoor, the Warriors dominated to a Southwest Suburban Conference victory.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way West 8, Sandburg 7: Ava MacFarlane pulled out a winning match to help the Warriors to a Southwest Suburban Conference win.
MacFarlane was the last match of the night and won it in a split match, 21-18, 14-21, 21-19.
At singles, Eliza Duda, Caitlyn Mix, Peyton White and Jess Dakin also had wins.
At doubles, Caitlyn Mix and Amber Sylvester (No. 2), Kennedi Weis and Meghan Ezell (No. 4) and Gianna Vlastelica and Avary Shinovich (No. 5) all had wins.