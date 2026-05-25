New effort to build multifamily housing at Woodstock former Die Cast appears to be on track

After earlier plans fell apart, the city of Woodstock is looking for a new developer for a former Die Cast site, shown in 2022. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawmedia.com/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Woodstock officials are aiming to move forward with Murphy Development Group to build new housing on the former Die Cast site.

The city plans to draft a redevelopment agreement with Murphy, prompting discussion this week among City Council members.

The city has been trying for many years to redevelop the site, with some starts and stops, and officials pressed Murphy Tuesday on whether it could complete the project.

Mayor Mike Turner said Murphy’s ability to finish projects was one reason it was picked. He said he couldn’t “overemphasize” that, in light of the city’s history on that site and other projects that have fallen through in the last 20 years.

“That matters for us,” Turner said.

Dave Ariola of Murphy Development Group said at least half the company’s work involves finishing projects for other developers who didn’t complete them.

But Ariola said as long as it is “financially feasible,” Murphy can redevelop the Die Cast site.

“There’s no reason why we cannot complete this,” Ariola said.

John Murphy, the chairman of Murphy Development Group, said the project team has been transparent during the process and will continue to be.

He said there are “symptoms” that can indicate a stall is coming. But the team will have everything available for the city, he said.

He estimated he has done probably $1 billion worth of projects in his career.

“I’ve yet not to finish one,” he said, adding Woodstock’s worries were valid.

Council member Bob Seegers said he felt Murphy had enough foresight to see if the project will work and felt Murphy’s sense on that was good.

“If it doesn’t economically make sense, it’s not going to happen,” Seegers said.

Seegers later said he was “anxious to move forward.”

A couple of residents weighed in on the proposal.

Allen Stebbins said he has been interested in the property since the Die Cast factory buildings were demolished in 1996.

He said he likes the footprint of the redevelopment plans and, while many details are still being worked out, he hopes the city will consider that the property should complement what is historic in Woodstock’s historic district.

He said the development is a perfect example of a sense of place and “I see this as a vibrant development.” He wants the city to consider materials and how the building will look so it blends in with the surrounding area and ages gracefully.

Ariola said the group’s original plan was much denser with more units overall, but the site is more complicated to plan and lay out than it appears.

Ariola said the plans involve 18 buildings and 156 units. It’s a mix of two- and three-story buildings, and the developer may be able to add a few more buildings, depending on how much stormwater detention is needed.

But parking is also something that came up. The city got a resident question about parking, and officials said the local parking minimum is about 1.1 spaces per unit.

Under the new state law called the People Over Parking Act, kicking in June 1, Woodstock cannot enforce those minimums for the Die Cast project because it is within half a mile from the train station.

That new regulation didn’t come up at the City Council meeting. But the developer is planning to have 245 parking spaces, or around 1.5 spaces per unit. Ariola said that was driven by a “market necessity.”

The number does not include triangle parking at the south end or nine spaces by a proposed amenity center.

Ariola said the developer plans to start building from the south end, where plans call for more density.

“We’re very excited. We think it’s a great project, it’s evolved and we’re very happy with where it’s at,” Ariola said.

Council member Natalie Ziemba asked if there were public safety concerns with the development.

Ray Lanz, the deputy chief of police, said the location being central in town was better for the police because officers spend a lot of time in the downtown area, and the police station is a few blocks away. He said the police department didn’t have any concerns with regards to patrolling and safety.

The city already approved an exclusive negotiating agreement with Murphy last year, after Murphy and another developer had presented proposals to the city. Woodstock was seeking a new developer for the Die Cast site after Chicago Hubs Realty backed out when its financing fell through.

City documents indicate the new redevelopment agreement will come back to the City Council next month.