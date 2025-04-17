Gardner-South Wilmington baseball and softball earn wins: Wednesday’s Herald News Sports Roundup

Baseball
Gardner-South Wilmington 8, Iroquois West 5: At Gardner, an eight-run first inning proved all the Panthers would need in the nonconference win over the Raiders. Cole Hampson and Case Christiansen had a pair of RBIs each for GSW (3-6).
Bradley-Bourbonnais 22, Peotone 7: At Peotone, the Blue Devils let an early lead get away as the Boilermakers scored 12 times in the last two innings to take the nonconference contest. Ruban Velasco clubbed a two-run home run for Peotone (4-10).
Morris 7, LaSalle-Peru 2: At Morris, Jack Wheeler did a little bit of everything as Wheeler has been known to do. On the mound, Wheeler went the distance striking out 10. At the plate he added a two-run single to lift Morris (8-5, 2-0) to the win in the Interstate 8 Conference.
Brother Rice 5, Lockport 4: At Chicago, a valiant comeback by the Porters with three runs in the top of the seventh came up a bit short as they fell to the Crusaders as part of the Do It Stevie’s Way Tournament. Adam Kozak ripped a two-run double for Lockport (9-5).
Marian Catholic 8, Joliet Catholic 4: At Joliet, Ryan Yurisich had a pair of hits for the Hilltoppers as they dropped their East Suburban Catholic contest to the Spartans, Rocco Szambelan struck out four to lead JCA (5-8, 1-1).
Lincoln-Way East 5, Montini 3: At Frankfort, Tyler Osmanski struck out seven and the Griffins scored four times in the first inning as they took the nonconference contest from the Broncos. Jordan Everett had a two-run double for LWE (11-2).
Andrew 3, Wilmington 1: At Tinley Park, Cooper Holman went the distance for the Wildcats, striking out seven. Dierks Geiss and Zach Ohlund had doubles for Wilmington (9-6).
Softball
Gardner-South Wilmington 10, Iroquois West 0 (5 inn.): At Gardner, Lily Buck and the Panthers made quick work of the Raiders in a nonconference battle. Buck smacked a three-run triple in the third inning to break the game open for GSW (9-5). Bree Stein added a pair of RBIs for the Panthers.
Ottawa 4, Morris 3: At Ottawa, Mylie Hughes went all the way for Morris, striking out seven, as they fell to the Pirates in the Interstate Eight, Alyssa Jepson had an RBI for Morris (9-4, 1-1).
Plainfield South 2, Batavia 0: At Plainfield, Regina Glover went the distance and struck out 12 as the Cougars blanked the Bulldogs. Ava Forsberg had an RBI for South (8-5).
Plainfield East 5, Downers Grove South 4: At Plainfield, Corinne Garmon’s RBI single capped a four-run rally in the sixth inning lifting the Bengals to the win. Jocelyn Cushard struck out 12 over six innings for East (6-6).
Serena 15, Dwight 1 (5 inn.): At Serena, Madi Ely had an RBI double to drove in the lone run for the Trojans (3-9).
Seneca 13, Wilmington 6: At Seneca, Tessa Krull struck out 11 and Camryn Stecken drove in four runs to lead the Irish to the win. Lexie Buis and Hayden Pfeifer had a pair of RBIs each as Seneca stayed perfect on the early season at 13-0. Sami Liaromatis homered and drove in four for Wilmington (12-3).
Lincoln-Way East 5, St. Charles North 1: At St. Charles, the Griffins shut out one of the top teams in the state to remain unbeaten at 12-0. Maddie Henry doubled, homered and drove in a pair to lead the way for LWE.
Providence 14, Montini 13 (8 inn.): At New Lenox, Ava Misch doubled home Angelina Cole in the last of the eighth to lift the Celtics over the Broncos in a wild nonconference contest. Cole and Misch combined for seven hits and eight RBI for PC (9-4).
Reed-Custer 17, Streator-Woodland 1 (3 inn.): At Woodland, Aber Syc homered and drove in four to lead the Comets to the win. Addison Hartman and Caysie Esparza had a pair of RBIs each for R-C (7-6).
Girls soccer
Kaneland 2, Morris 0: at Morris, the hosts fell to 8-3-1overall and 3-1 in the Interstate 8 with the loss to the Knights.
Marist 8, Joliet Catholic 0: At Chicago, the Angels fell to the Redhawks in a nonconference contest.
Boys volleyball
Bolingbroook 2, Yorkville 0: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders triumphed in their Suburban Prairie Conference matchup, 25-18, 25-19 over the Foxes to improve to 14-2 overall and 2-0 in the SPC.