Lincoln-Way West baseball remains unbeaten: The Herald-News Saturday Roundup

BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way West 11, Stagg 2: The Warriors (11-0, 3-0) remained undefeated with the SouthWest Suburban win. Connor Essenburg went 2 for 5 with a triple and three RBIs, while Lucas Acevedo, Quinten Lange and Michael Pettit each had two hits.
Minooka 6, Sandburg 1: Brayden Zillis went 4 for 4 with a double to power the Indians (12-1) to the nonconference win, while Carter Lennington homered and Ethan Wunar and CJ Deckinga each had an RBI single. Zane Caves allowed three hits and struck out eight in six innings.
Morris 3, Yorkville 2: Jack Wheeler hit a two-run homer in the first inning for Morris (6-5), and Merek Klicker followed with a solo homer. Bryce Lee contributed two hits. Wheeler threw the first three innings, allowing three hits and striking out four, while Steven Wagner fanned two in four innings of three-hit ball.
Lockport 8, Naperville Central 3: Trace Schaaf got the win on the mound for the Porters (9-3), with Ethan Groenendahl picking up the save. Logan Nagle was 2 for 3 with three RBIs, while David Kundat was 3 for 4 and Drew Satunas 2 for 3.
Romeoville 3, Naperville North 1: The Spartans (7-6) got an RBI single from Justin Perez in the first inning and one each from Nolan Hidalgo and Perez in the second. The pitching of Jack Mulheron, Richard Conley and Perez limited Naperville North to one run.
Providence Catholic 12-1, St. Xavier 6-3: At Louisville, Bryce Tencza had three hits including a double and four RBIs to lead the Celtics (7-3) in the opener. Enzo Infelise also had three hits, while Cooper Eggert, Michael Noonan and Eddie Olszta all had two hits in support of winning pitcher Kasten Goebbert. In the second game, Blake Jenner had the lone RBI for Providence as Nate O’Donnell suffered the loss.
Lemont 3, Plainfield East 0: Matt Devoy threw six innings and allowed three hits while striking out nine for Lemont (8-2-1), while Connor Madej got the save by throwing a scoreless seventh. Brett Tucker (double), Grady Garofalo and Zane Schneider all had RBIs. Kyle Menelli suffered the loss for the Bengals (4-7-1).
Reed-Custer 10, Pontiac 3: Thomas Emery was 3 for 4 with a double to help lead the Comets (7-6) to the nonconference win, while Jacob Reardon had a two-run double. Matt Kuban struck out 10 and allowed five hits in five innings for the win.
Shepard 15, Joliet Central 0: The Steelmen (4-9) were no-hit in the nonconference loss.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Joliet West 0: The Tigers (2-10) managed just two hits, singles by Nate Consalvo and Daniel Lukancic, in the nonconference loss.
Lincoln-Way Central 6, Glenbrook South 0: Liam Arsich and Nolan Bartkus combined on the mound for the shutout for the Knights (4-4). Gavin Cummings (two RBIs) and Luke Tingley (RBI) each doubled, while Arcich went 2 for 4.
Serena 4, Seneca 0: The Fighting Irish (3-9) were no-hit in the nonconference loss.
SOFTBALL
Joliet Catholic Academy 3-15, Benet Academy 4-10: Leah Pena, Molly Ryan, Addy Rizzatto, Adelia Southcombe and losing pitcher Nina Sebahar all had a hit for the Angels (8-5) in the opener. In the second game, Pena was 4 for 4, while Addie Fanter had three hits, including a triple, and four RBIs. Rizzatto doubled twice among three hits, and Erica Johnson and Southcombe had two hits each.
Oswego 7, Lincoln-Way West 3: Reese Rourke went 2 for 2 with a pair of doubles for the Warriors (9-4), while Reese Forsythe had two RBIs. Losing pitcher Abby Brueggmann struck out seven in six innings.
Plainfield East 9-5, Naperville Central 4-15: Jocelyn Cuchard got the win for the Bengals in the opener, allowing four hits and striking out five in five innings. Natalie Utrata led the offense with three hits. In the second game, Kaleigh Cawthon and Jahaira Malacara each had two hits.
Plainfield South 8-18, Naperville North 2-11: Hailie Boardman struck out 12 in the opening-game win for the Cougars (6-5), allowing just four hits. Ava Forsberg anchored the offense by going 2 for 4 with two RBIs. In the second game, Forsberg was 3 for 4 with a double and a home run, while Regina Glover was 3 for 5 with a double and six RBIs. Gianna Zumdahl had three hits with a triple, while Sydney Unyi doubled twice.
Bradley-Bourbonnais 7, Morris 2: Mylie Hughes suffered the nonconference loss for Morris (8-3) while leading the offense with a double.
Plainfield North 7, St. Charles East 2: Abbey Mayes, Makayla Conrad and Reagan Novak each had two hits to lead the Tigers (3-9) to the nonconference win. Abigail Laube struck out seven in a complete game.
Lemont 13, Plainfield North 3: Ella Phelan had three hits to lead Lemont (6-2), while winning pitcher Claire Podrebarac (two doubles), Caroline Painter (three RBIs), Maya Hollendoner and Natalie Pacyga all had two hits. Abbey Mayes hit a three-run homer for Plainfield North.
St. Charles East 7, Lemont 1: Lemont’s lone run came on a solo homer from Claire Podrebarac.
Providence Catholic 12, Resurrection 2: Aleigh Hill (three RBIs), Angelina Cole, Bella Olszta and Mia Vassalla (three RBIs) all had two hits to lead the Celtics (7-4), while Macie Robbins allowed three hits and struck out nine in five innings for the win.
Wilmington 4, Addison Trail 2: A three-run fifth inning, highlighted by RBIs from Taylor Stefancic, Nina Egizio and Madisyn Rossow, boosted the Wildcats (10-2) to the nonconference win. Lexi Strohm threw a complete game, striking out five and allowing six hits.
Lockport 16, Oak Park-River Forest 4: Kelcie McGraw had three hits, including a home run, and five RBIs to power the Porters (8-7). Liliana Jeneczko (four RBIs) also homered among two hits, while Taylor Lane had three hits and Addison Way (double, 2two RBIs), Alexis Vander Tuuk (double, two RBIs) and Olivia Picciola had two hits each.
Fremd 1, Lockport 0: Bridget Faut struck out 11 in six innings for the Porters, while Rheanna Slavicek had two hits.
BOYS TRACK AND FIELD
Stagg Invitational: Joliet West finished second in the 11-team meet with 113.5 points, while Romeoville was seventh and Joliet Central eighth. James Kokuro Jr. won the 100-meter dash and 400 for the Tigers, while the 4x100 relay team of Juelz Jones, Joshua Calvert, Tristan Jackson and Christopher Williams took first. Payton Hudson won the 800 run. For Joliet Central, Nathaniel Gabriel won the 1,600, and Romeoville’s Shaun Alexander won the long jump.
LaSalle-Peru Invitational: Morris finished fourth out of eight teams. Cuyler Swanson took first in the 1,600-meter run, and the 4x800 relay team of Everett Swanson, Nikita Hovious, Cuyler Swanson and Brodie Peterson took first.
GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD
Stagg Invitational: Joliet West finished third out of 14 teams, while Plainfield South was eighth, Plainfield Central was ninth, and Joliet Central was 12th. Plainfield Central’s 4x100 relay team of Grace Flanagan, Na’Vayuh Junior, Aaliyah Rodriguez and Shania Davison took first, Joliet West’s Kailah Murray won the shot put, and West’s Annamarie Cruz won the discus,
La Salle-Peru Invitational: Morris finished fourth in the eight-team event with 82.5 points. The 4x100 relay team of Leah Martin, Dynasty Hicks, Mackenzie Enger, and Hannah Linn took first. Ava Conley took first in the 400-meter dash and second in both the 100 and 200, while Leah Ortiz won the 1,600.
Lincoln-Way Central Invitational: Plainfield North’s Lynsey Wenz took first in the 800, Lincoln-Way East’s Kyra Hayden won the 110-meter hurdles, Plainfield North’s 4x800 relay team of Lauren Dellangelo, Tessa Russo, Aniya Poindexter and Wenz took first, and Lincoln-Way East’s Angelina Tadros won the discus.
Gary Everett Invitational: At Elgin, Bolingbrook took second out 10 teams, while Lemont was fourth. Danielle Cathey won the 100- and 200-meter dashes for the Raiders, Lemont’s Niki Tselios won the 1,600, Bolingbrook’s Quanesha Williams won the 110 hurdles, the Raiders’ 4x100 relay team of Yasmin Abdul, Sarai Carter, Amiya Sullivan and Cathey took first, and the same four won the 4x200 relay. Lemont’s Ashley Wrublik won the shot put.
BADMINTON
Wheaton North Invitational: Joliet Central finished in second place.