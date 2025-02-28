Court dismisses Will County clerk’s appeal on Joliet Township ballot

Cesar Guerrero, currently a member of the Joliet City Council, seen at a council meeting. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

An appellate court on Friday ruled in favor of Cesar Guerrero, apparently settling the question of whether he will appear on the ballot for Joliet Township supervisor.

But the controversy over his candidacy goes on.

Guerrero is seeking monetary damages in a civil rights complaint alleging that his rights to ballot access and freedom of speech were violated.

“I’ve never seen this in my career,” said Guerrero’s attorney, Burton Odelson, referring to “extraordinary steps taken by the state’s attorney” to keep the candidate off the ballot.

The Will County State’s Attorney’s Office filed an appeal on behalf of Will County Clerk Annette Parker after a county judge ruled in favor of Guerrero last week.

Annette Parker was sworn in as the new Will County clerk in December.

The 3rd Appellate Court in Illinois dismissed the appeal.

Assistant State’s Attorney Scott Pyles, who handled the case, could not be reached for comment Friday.

The civil rights complaint is against the offices of Will County Clerk Annette Parker and Will County State’s Attorney James Glasgow.

County officials contended that Guerrero was barred from the ballot after failing to pay fines imposed by the Illinois State Board of Elections for campaign reporting violations.

His name was on the state’s ballot forfeiture list.

But Guerrero then paid the fines and was selected by Joliet Township Democrats to fill the vacancy created by the forfeiture list.

Will County Judge Victoria Breslan ruled that Guerrero and township Democrats acted in time for him to be put back on the ballot.