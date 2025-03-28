Plainfield Central baseball improves to 5-0: The Herald-News Thursday Roundup

Baseball
Plainfield Central 6, Glenbard South 5: JT Augustyniak went 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to help the Wildcats (5-0) to a nonconference victory.
Sam Bathan went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI and Michael Arroyo, Cole Sisti and Tyler Gadomski each drove in a run.
Gadomski struck out eight over seven innings of work on the mound.
Plainfield South 13, Argo 1: Matthew Rogers went 3 for 4 with a homer and a double to help the Cougars to a nonconference win.
Adrian Perez went 2 for 4 with two runs scored and three RBIs. Pablo Herrera and Cameron Kelliher each drove in two runs.
Nicholas Ruenzi got the win on the mound, striking out three over three innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way West 12, T.F. South 2: The Warriors scored five runs in the third inning to help them to a nonconference victory.
Jackson Mansker went 2 for 4 with a double and two RBIs. Carson Paulas and Quentin Lange combined to drive in four runs.
Michael Pettit struck out seven over three innings on the mound.
Minooka 8, Batavia 5: Brayden Zilis went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored to help Minooka to a nonconference win.
Brady Kozlowski went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored.
Isaac Goddard got the win on the mound, striking out six in four innings of relief.
Lincoln-Way East 7, Oak Forest 5: Casey Mikrut went 2 for 4 at the plate with a double and two RBIs for the Griffins during a nonconference victory.
Jaden Henry, MJ Schley, Charlie Cosich and AJ Laurencell each drove in a run.
Jack Tamer got the win, pitching two innings and striking out five.
Putnam County 6, Seneca 3: The Fighting Irish gave up five runs in the seventh inning and couldn’t come back during a Tri-County Conference matchup.
Cam Shriey, Jace Mitchell and Landyn Ramsey each drove in a run.
Herscher 13, Gardner-South Wilmington 3: The Panthers gave up eight runs in the second inning and couldn’t catch up in nonconference play.
Tinley Park 13, Plainfield East 2 (6 inn.): Jeremy Stokes went 1 for 2 with a double and an RBI but the Bengals fell in nonconference action.
Nazareth 11, Romeoville 0 (5 inn.): The Spartans fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Softball
Lincoln-Way West 10, Minooka 8: Reese Forsythe and Kaylea Armstrong both led the Warriors at the plate during a nonconference win.
Forsythe went 2 for 2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored and Armstrong went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Madi Lukasik drove in two runs.
Jess Noga got the win on the mound, striking out two in three innings of work.
Plainfield South 7, Metea Valley 3: Ava Forsberg homered and drove in a run for the Cougars during a nonconference victory.
Regina Glover went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Hailie Boardman struck out nine in six innings pitched.
Seneca 15, Putnam County 1 (5 inn.): The Fighting Irish had a dominating performance and picked up a Tri-County Conference win.
Hayden Pfeifer went 2 for 2 at the plate with five RBIs, Graysen Provance drove in two runs, Alyssa Zellers had three hits and two runs scored and Emma Mino drove in a run.
Pfeifer struck out seven in three innings pitched.
Providence 16, Oak Forest 0 (4 inn.): The Celtics scored 12 runs in the second inning to secure a nonconference victory.
Angelina Cole went 2 for 3 with a homer, two runs scored and three RBIs. Olivia Vittori also hit a home run and drove in two runs. Aleigh Hill went 3 for 3 with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Macie Robbins allowed one hit and struck out eight in four innings on the mound.
Lemont 19, Hinsdale South 1 (4 inn.): Natalie Pacyga went 4 for 4 with a homer, five RBIs and three runs scored to lead Lemont to a nonconference win.
Jessica Pontrelli went 4 for 4 with four runs scored. Emma Lagan drove in two.
Mila Mardjetko struck out nine in four innings pitched.
Lockport 13, Richards 3 (5 inn.): Liliana Janeczko went 3 for 4 with three RBIs to help the Porters to a nonconference victory.
Taylor lane and Kelcie McGraw combined to drive in six runs. Rheanna Slavicek went 2 for 3 with an RBI and three runs scored.
McGraw struck out 10 through five innings pitched.
Lincoln-Way East 12, St. Charles East 0 (5 inn.): Cassidy Jagielski collected three hits on three at-bats and homered for the Griffins during a nonconference win.
Grace Duncan hit a home run and drove in a run. Mackenzie Bacha went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.
Audrey Bullock pitched a perfect game in five innings and struck out four.
Homewood-Flossmoor 6, Plainfield Central 5: Ava Sommerfeld and Sophia Patterson each hit a home run and combined to drive in four runs but the Wildcats came up short in nonconference action.
Naperville Central 15, Bolingbrook 0 (4 inn.): The Raiders fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Girls soccer
Reed-Custer 6, Beecher 3: At Braidwood, the Comets battled to a nonconference win.
Gwen Stewart had three goals and Hayley Compton had two. Aurora Haake score one and added two assists.
Providence 3, Tinley Park 0: The Celtics got the shutout and the nonconference victory.
Maggie Wolniakowski, Alussa Thulin and Alex Thompson had a goal a piece.
Boys tennis
Lincoln-Way West 6, Thornwood 1: The Warriors dominated for a nonconference victory.
At singles, Joey Wakefield went 6-0, 6-0, Donovan Ring went 6-1, 6-1 and Carter Stiglic went 6-3, 6-0.
At doubles, John Schwerha and Jack Tisch won 7-5, 3-6, 10-6, Gage Verbeek and Gavin Atwood won 6-1, 6-2 and Will McClellan and Olliver Sweeney won 6-1, 6-2.
Boys volleyball
Lincoln-Way East 2, Glenbard West 1: The Griffins pulled out a big nonconference win.
Matt Muehlnickel had 20 kills and two aces, Carter Geiger had eight kills and two aces and Joey Abbeduto had eight kills and 10 digs.
Plainfield South 2, Shepard 1: The Cougars battled and earned a nonconference victory, 25-20, 21-25, 25-19.
Girls badminton
Lincoln-Way West 13, Lincoln-Way Central 2: The Warriors came out on top during a South Suburban Conference matchup.
Boys lacrosse
Plainfield North 10, Dundee-Crown 9: The Tigers were down 3-7 at halftime and battled back to a nonconference victory.
Providence 14, Marmion 6: The Celtics dominated for a nonconference win.
Girls lacrosse
Neuqua Valley 16, Plainfield Central 3: The Wildcats fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.
Boys water polo
Metea Valley 7, Lockport 4: The Porters battled but came up short in nonconference action.