Lincoln-Way Central baseball stops JCA: The Herald-News Wednesday Roundup

BASEBALL
Lincoln-Way Central 5, Joliet Catholic Academy 1: JCA (0-4) scored in the first inning on an RBI double by Keegan Farnaus, but the Knights (1-0) held them scoreless after that. Central got a sacrifice fly by Gavin Cummings and an RBI single by Peyton Ablin in the third to take the lead for good. Luke Tingley went 2 for 4 with a double to lead Central’s offense, while Blake Richards threw three hitless innings with five strikeouts.
Lincoln-Way West 9, Marist 0: Connor Essenburg went 3 for 3 with a pair of home runs and six RBIs and pitched three hitless innings with six strikeouts to lead the Warriors (3-0) to the nonconference win. Essenburg, Anthony Vita and Lucas Acevedo combined for a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts.
Ventura (CA) 10, Lockport 0: At Memphis, Tennessee, the Porters (3-1) suffered their first loss of the season.
Plainfield North 15, Neuqua Valley 0: Brendan Henderson had three hits and five RBIs to lead the offense for the Tigers (4-0) in the nonconference win.
Morris 4, Herscher 3: Merek Klicker hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh to provide the winning run for Morris (3-3). Steven Wagner threw five scoreless innings for the win.
Downers Grove North 7, Plainfield East 4: Jeremy Stokes went 2 for 2 with an RBI and two stolen bases to lead the Bengals in the nonconference loss.
Coal City 8, Pontiac 6: The Coalers (5-1) took a 7-1 lead after four innings and held on for the win. Ethan Olson hit a pair of doubles to lead the offense for the Coalers, while Gabe McHugh had a double among two hits.
Dwight 10, Lexington 6: Joey Starks was 3 for 5 with a double to pace the offense for the Trojans, while winning pitcher Luke Gallet and Evan Cox also doubled.
Sandwich 3, Seneca 1: Cam Shirey suffered the loss for the Irish despite striking out seven in five innings.
SOFTBALL
Plainfield South 7, Willowbrook 1: Hailie Boardman struck out 11 in a complete-game six-hitter and went 3 for 4 at the plate to lead the Cougars (1-4) to the nonconference win. Gracie Semega iced the game with a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.
Plainfield East 13, Batavia 4: Natalie Utrata went 4 for 5 with two doubles to lead the Bengals to the nonconference win. Avery Welsh and Maya Patel combined in the circle.
Lockport 7, St. Charles East 1: Bridget Faut allowed just one hit in a complete-game win for the Porters, striking out seven. Rheanna Slavicek went 2 for 4 at the plate, while Addison Way had two RBIs.
Wilmington 22, Clifton Central 5: Nina Egizio had a triple and four RBIs among two hits for the Wildcats (4-1) in the nonconference win. Ally Allgood (double), Taylor Stefancic (triple) and Keeley Walsh all had two hits, while Molly Southall slugged a three-run homer.
Shepard 10, Providence Catholic 0: The Celtics (1-1) managed just one hit in the nonconference loss.
Marist 9, Lemont 2: Lemont dropped its season opener despite a two-run homer by Ava Zdenovec.
Wheaton Warrenville South 9, Bolingbrook 1: Karina Choi went 2 for 3 for the Raiders in the nonconference loss, while Mackenzie McGrath was 1 for 3 with the lone RBI.
Coal City 22, Kankakee 3: Khloe Picard hit a grand slam for the Coalers (2-1), while Addison Harvey was 2 for 2 with three RBIs and Maxi Petersen went 4 for 4.
Seneca 5, Bishop McNamara 3: Tessa Krull struck out seven in a complete game for the Irish, while Camryn Stecken, Emma Mino and Alyssa Zellers all had two hits.
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Lincoln Way Central 25-25, Minooka 22-21: Colin Alvers had 12 digs to lead the Knights (2-0) to the nonconference win, while Ben Pryor had 11 kills and Braeden Fawcett had seven kills and two blocks.
Lincoln-Way West 25-25, Plainfield East 22-15: Hunter Vedder led the Warriors (2-0) with 10 kills, while Colin Dargan and Drew Kregul each had seven and Mason Thompson had five. Ryne Ferree had 25 assists and four aces, while Andrew Flores had 17 digs.
BOYS LACROSSE
Lincoln-Way 17, Homewood-Flossmoor 0: Lincoln-Way improved to 3-0 as seven different players scored. Logan Lahey and Austin Cordes combined in goal for the shutout.
BADMINTON
Joliet Central 14, Plainfield South 1: The Steelmen picked up the Southwest Prairie Conference victory.